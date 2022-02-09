‘Family Guy’ Alum Maggie Mull Inks 20th TV Overall Deal

Writer and producer Maggie Mull, who has spent her whole career to date working on shows from 20th Television, is making a home there.

Mull, who co-created the forthcoming Hulu comedy Maggie, has signed an overall deal with the Disney Television Studios unit. The multi-year deal will have Mull continuing to work on that series while developing new comedies — both live action and animated — and supervising other writers’ projects.

“Maggie Mull is a wildly funny home grown talent who can literally do it all, and we are obsessed with the truly special upcoming Hulu comedy she wrote with Justin Adler,” said 20th TV president Karey Burke. “We are so glad she said yes to this deal and look forward to many successful years together.”

Said Mull, “I feel so beyond lucky to have had my first writing job with 20th, and it’s by no mistake that I’ve worked exclusively with them ever since. To continue my creative relationship with them is a dream come true for me, as long as I don’t have to take a new ID photo.”

Mull (the daughter of actor Martin Mull) began her writing career on Seth MacFarlane’s live-action sitcom Dads. She’s also worked on Fox’s Family Guy and CBS’ Life in Pieces, both of which 20th produces. She and Adler co-created Maggie, about a woman (Rebecca Rittenhouse) trying to cope with her own life and come to terms with the fact that she’s psychic.

Maggie was originally developed at ABC and earned a series order from the broadcaster last year before switching platforms to Hulu in January. A premiere date hasn’t been set.

Mull is repped by UTA and Hansen Jacobson.