Veteran Shows Dominate 3-Day Ratings for Premiere Week

Long-running series were the biggest beneficiaries of delayed viewing in the first week of the season.

CBS’ NCIS and NBC’s Chicago PD added the most total viewers, and the latter also had the largest gain among adults 18-49 in Nielsen’s three-day ratings for the week of Sept. 21-27. NCIS was the lone entertainment program to top 10 million viewers after three days, adding 3.18 million viewers to reach 11.63 million. NBC’s Chicago Fire ranks second among non-sports programming with about 9.77 million viewers after growing by 2.49 million.

Chicago PD‘s 2.9 million-viewer growth puts it at 9.44 million, good for fifth place among entertainment shows behind CBS’ FBI (9.7 million) and FBI: Most Wanted (9.64 million).

After only five non-sports shows topped a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 in the same-day numbers, 14 others joined the club after three days. Several more are poised to do the same when the seven-day ratings arrive early next week.

Among the handful of new series to debut last week, ABC’s Wonder Years reboot got the biggest bump among adults 18-49, rising two tenths of a point to a 0.87 (ABC also says that across all platforms, the show jumped to a 1.55 rating in the key ad demographic over three days). NCIS: Hawai’i added the most viewers, adding 2.62 million to its same-day total to come in at just above 9.2 million after three days.

Despite the gains made by entertainment programming after three days, nothing comes all that close to the top show of the week NBC’s Sunday Night Football. It sits at 19.82 million viewers an a 5.64 rating in adults 18-49 after three days.

Below are the top 20 shows in three-day ratings for the week of Sept. 21-27.

Total Viewers

Show Network Live +3 viewers (000s) Change vs. live + SD (000s) % change vs. live + SD Sunday Night Football NBC 19,820 126 1% Monday Night Football ESPN 12,007 105 1% NCIS CBS 11,631 3,180 38% Chicago Fire NBC 9,765 2,489 34% FBI CBS 9,703 2,579 36% FBI: Most Wanted CBS 9,639 2,520 35% Chicago PD NBC 9,440 2,901 44% NCIS: Hawai’i CBS 9,201 2,619 40% Chicago Med NBC 9,008 2,195 32% The Voice – Tues. NBC 8,615 1,265 17% The Voice – Mon. NBC 8,603 1,382 19% FBI: International CBS 8,556 2,129 33% Survivor CBS 7,952 1,703 27% 911 Fox 7,924 2,847 56% 60 Minutes CBS 7,616 415 6% Thursday Night Football NFLN 7,453 60 1% Law & Order: SVU NBC 7,392 1,809 32% Bob Hearts Abishola CBS 6,562 1,130 21% Dancing With the Stars ABC 6,525 1,039 19% The Masked Singer Fox 6,497 1,758 37%



Adults 18-49

Show Network Live +3

18-49 rating Change vs. live + SD % change vs. live + SD Sunday Night Football NBC 5.64 0.01 — Monday Night Football ESPN 3.88 0.02 1% Thursday Night Football NFLN 2.34 0.01 — The Masked Singer FOX 1.55 0.44 45% Survivor CBS 1.46 0.4 36% The Masked Singer – Thurs. Fox 1.38 0.41 40% Chicago PD NBC 1.36 0.49 56% The Voice – Mon. NBC 1.34 0.26 18% 911 Fox 1.32 0.56 63% The Voice – Tues. NBC 1.31 0.22 18% Chicago Fire NBC 1.25 0.39 33% The Simpsons Fox 1.21 0.03 3% Law & Order: SVU NBC 1.21 0.42 50% Big Brother – Sun. CBS 1.17 0.25 33% Saturday Night College Football ABC 1.16 — — Bachelor in Paradise – Tues. ABC 1.15 0.28 22% Big Brother – Thurs. CBS 1.13 0.31 38% Chicago Med NBC 1.12 0.34 38% Dancing With the Stars ABC 1.08 0.16 22% Big Brother – Weds. CBS 1.06 0.45 83% NCIS CBS 1.06 0.33 57%

