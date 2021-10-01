Veteran Shows Dominate 3-Day Ratings for Premiere Week

- Share this article on Facebook
Long-running series were the biggest beneficiaries of delayed viewing in the first week of the season.
CBS’ NCIS and NBC’s Chicago PD added the most total viewers, and the latter also had the largest gain among adults 18-49 in Nielsen’s three-day ratings for the week of Sept. 21-27. NCIS was the lone entertainment program to top 10 million viewers after three days, adding 3.18 million viewers to reach 11.63 million. NBC’s Chicago Fire ranks second among non-sports programming with about 9.77 million viewers after growing by 2.49 million.
Chicago PD‘s 2.9 million-viewer growth puts it at 9.44 million, good for fifth place among entertainment shows behind CBS’ FBI (9.7 million) and FBI: Most Wanted (9.64 million).
After only five non-sports shows topped a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 in the same-day numbers, 14 others joined the club after three days. Several more are poised to do the same when the seven-day ratings arrive early next week.
Among the handful of new series to debut last week, ABC’s Wonder Years reboot got the biggest bump among adults 18-49, rising two tenths of a point to a 0.87 (ABC also says that across all platforms, the show jumped to a 1.55 rating in the key ad demographic over three days). NCIS: Hawai’i added the most viewers, adding 2.62 million to its same-day total to come in at just above 9.2 million after three days.
Despite the gains made by entertainment programming after three days, nothing comes all that close to the top show of the week NBC’s Sunday Night Football. It sits at 19.82 million viewers an a 5.64 rating in adults 18-49 after three days.
Below are the top 20 shows in three-day ratings for the week of Sept. 21-27.
Total Viewers
|Show
|Network
|Live +3 viewers (000s)
|Change vs. live + SD (000s)
|% change vs. live + SD
|Sunday Night Football
|NBC
|19,820
|126
|1%
|Monday Night Football
|ESPN
|12,007
|105
|1%
|NCIS
|CBS
|11,631
|3,180
|38%
|Chicago Fire
|NBC
|9,765
|2,489
|34%
|FBI
|CBS
|9,703
|2,579
|36%
|FBI: Most Wanted
|CBS
|9,639
|2,520
|35%
|Chicago PD
|NBC
|9,440
|2,901
|44%
|NCIS: Hawai’i
|CBS
|9,201
|2,619
|40%
|Chicago Med
|NBC
|9,008
|2,195
|32%
|The Voice – Tues.
|NBC
|8,615
|1,265
|17%
|The Voice – Mon.
|NBC
|8,603
|1,382
|19%
|FBI: International
|CBS
|8,556
|2,129
|33%
|Survivor
|CBS
|7,952
|1,703
|27%
|911
|Fox
|7,924
|2,847
|56%
|60 Minutes
|CBS
|7,616
|415
|6%
|Thursday Night Football
|NFLN
|7,453
|60
|1%
|Law & Order: SVU
|NBC
|7,392
|1,809
|32%
|Bob Hearts Abishola
|CBS
|6,562
|1,130
|21%
|Dancing With the Stars
|ABC
|6,525
|1,039
|19%
|The Masked Singer
|Fox
|6,497
|1,758
|37%
Adults 18-49
|Show
|Network
|Live +3
18-49 rating
|Change vs. live + SD
|% change vs. live + SD
|Sunday Night Football
|NBC
|5.64
|0.01
|—
|Monday Night Football
|ESPN
|3.88
|0.02
|1%
|Thursday Night Football
|NFLN
|2.34
|0.01
|—
|The Masked Singer
|FOX
|1.55
|0.44
|45%
|Survivor
|CBS
|1.46
|0.4
|36%
|The Masked Singer – Thurs.
|Fox
|1.38
|0.41
|40%
|Chicago PD
|NBC
|1.36
|0.49
|56%
|The Voice – Mon.
|NBC
|1.34
|0.26
|18%
|911
|Fox
|1.32
|0.56
|63%
|The Voice – Tues.
|NBC
|1.31
|0.22
|18%
|Chicago Fire
|NBC
|1.25
|0.39
|33%
|The Simpsons
|Fox
|1.21
|0.03
|3%
|Law & Order: SVU
|NBC
|1.21
|0.42
|50%
|Big Brother – Sun.
|CBS
|1.17
|0.25
|33%
|Saturday Night College Football
|ABC
|1.16
|—
|—
|Bachelor in Paradise – Tues.
|ABC
|1.15
|0.28
|22%
|Big Brother – Thurs.
|CBS
|1.13
|0.31
|38%
|Chicago Med
|NBC
|1.12
|0.34
|38%
|Dancing With the Stars
|ABC
|1.08
|0.16
|22%
|Big Brother – Weds.
|CBS
|1.06
|0.45
|83%
|NCIS
|CBS
|1.06
|0.33
|57%
Source: Nielsen.
