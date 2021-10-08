‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘Blue Bloods’ Premieres Make Big 3-Day Ratings Jumps

- Share this article on Facebook
The season premieres of two network stalwarts — Grey’s Anatomy and Blue Bloods — posted some of the biggest three-day gains in the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 3.
Though Grey’s opened with the lowest same-day ratings for a season premiere in its history, the ABC drama moved into the top 10 among adults 18-49 with growth of nearly half a ratings point in the three days after its debut (and not including streaming), according to Nielsen. The show rose from a 0.77 rating in the key ad demographic for its initial airing to 1.26 over three days. The 0.49 increase was second only to NBC’s Chicago PD (0.76 to 1.27, +0.51).
CBS’ Blue Bloods, meanwhile, added more total viewers than any other show: The Friday night staple grew by 3.27 million viewers (a 52 percent jump). Fellow CBS veteran NCIS (+3.14 million) was the only other show to grow by 3 million viewers or more.
As was the case the previous week, NBC’s Sunday Night Football and ESPN’s Monday Night Football finished first and second by sizable margins in both viewers and adults 18-49.
Below are the top 20 shows in three-day ratings for the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 3.
Total Viewers
|Show
|Network
|Live +3 viewers (000s)
|Change vs. live + SD (000s)
|% change vs. live + SD
|Sunday Night Football
|NBC
|27,074
|164
|1%
|Monday Night Football
|ESPN
|13,038
|137
|1%
|NCIS
|CBS
|11,190
|3,135
|39%
|60 Minutes
|CBS
|10,887
|566
|5%
|Chicago Fire
|NBC
|9,611
|2,254
|31%
|Blue Bloods
|CBS
|9,564
|3,267
|52%
|FBI
|CBS
|9,514
|2,147
|29%
|Chicago PD
|NBC
|9,038
|2,814
|45%
|Chicago Med
|NBC
|8,933
|2,222
|33%
|The Voice – Tues.
|NBC
|8,524
|1,089
|15%
|La Brea
|NBC
|8,520
|2,147
|34%
|The Voice – Mon.
|NBC
|8,178
|1,320
|19%
|Thursday Night Football
|NFLN
|8,097
|94
|1%
|911
|Fox
|8,026
|2,573
|47%
|FBI: Most Wanted
|CBS
|7,960
|2,366
|42%
|NCIS: Hawai’i
|CBS
|7,856
|2,315
|42%
|FBI: International
|CBS
|7,686
|1,643
|27%
|Survivor
|CBS
|7,376
|1,474
|25%
|Magnum P.I.
|CBS
|7,085
|1,859
|36%
|Grey’s Anatomy
|ABC
|7,045
|2,276
|48%
Adults 18-49
|Show
|Network
|Live +3
18-49 rating
|Change vs. live + SD
|% change vs. live + SD
|Sunday Night Football
|NBC
|7.46
|0.02
|0%
|Monday Night Football
|ESPN
|4.13
|0.02
|1%
|Thursday Night Football
|NFLN
|2.59
|0.02
|1%
|60 Minutes
|CBS
|1.6
|0.07
|4%
|The Masked Singer
|Fox
|1.38
|0.37
|37%
|911
|Fox
|1.33
|0.48
|57%
|Survivor
|CBS
|1.28
|0.28
|28%
|Chicago PD
|NBC
|1.27
|0.51
|66%
|Grey’s Anatomy
|ABC
|1.26
|0.49
|65%
|Big Brother – Weds.
|CBS
|1.24
|0.3
|31%
|Chicago Fire
|NBC
|1.21
|0.36
|43%
|The Voice – Mon.
|NBC
|1.14
|0.18
|19%
|The Voice – Tues.
|NBC
|1.11
|0.16
|17%
|Chicago Med
|NBC
|1.09
|0.35
|46%
|Law & Order: SVU
|NBC
|1.07
|0.34
|47%
|Bachelor in Paradise – Tues.
|ABC
|1.05
|0.28
|37%
|Station 19
|ABC
|1.04
|0.28
|36%
|La Brea
|NBC
|1.03
|0.26
|33%
|College Football Prime
|ESPN
|1.02
|—
|—
|NCIS
|CBS
|0.96
|0.25
|36%
