‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘Blue Bloods’ Premieres Make Big 3-Day Ratings Jumps

The season premieres of two network stalwarts — Grey’s Anatomy and Blue Bloods — posted some of the biggest three-day gains in the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 3.

Though Grey’s opened with the lowest same-day ratings for a season premiere in its history, the ABC drama moved into the top 10 among adults 18-49 with growth of nearly half a ratings point in the three days after its debut (and not including streaming), according to Nielsen. The show rose from a 0.77 rating in the key ad demographic for its initial airing to 1.26 over three days. The 0.49 increase was second only to NBC’s Chicago PD (0.76 to 1.27, +0.51).

CBS’ Blue Bloods, meanwhile, added more total viewers than any other show: The Friday night staple grew by 3.27 million viewers (a 52 percent jump). Fellow CBS veteran NCIS (+3.14 million) was the only other show to grow by 3 million viewers or more.

As was the case the previous week, NBC’s Sunday Night Football and ESPN’s Monday Night Football finished first and second by sizable margins in both viewers and adults 18-49.

Below are the top 20 shows in three-day ratings for the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 3.

Total Viewers

Show Network Live +3 viewers (000s) Change vs. live + SD (000s) % change vs. live + SD Sunday Night Football NBC 27,074 164 1% Monday Night Football ESPN 13,038 137 1% NCIS CBS 11,190 3,135 39% 60 Minutes CBS 10,887 566 5% Chicago Fire NBC 9,611 2,254 31% Blue Bloods CBS 9,564 3,267 52% FBI CBS 9,514 2,147 29% Chicago PD NBC 9,038 2,814 45% Chicago Med NBC 8,933 2,222 33% The Voice – Tues. NBC 8,524 1,089 15% La Brea NBC 8,520 2,147 34% The Voice – Mon. NBC 8,178 1,320 19% Thursday Night Football NFLN 8,097 94 1% 911 Fox 8,026 2,573 47% FBI: Most Wanted CBS 7,960 2,366 42% NCIS: Hawai’i CBS 7,856 2,315 42% FBI: International CBS 7,686 1,643 27% Survivor CBS 7,376 1,474 25% Magnum P.I. CBS 7,085 1,859 36% Grey’s Anatomy ABC 7,045 2,276 48%

Adults 18-49