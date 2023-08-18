Emmys: Veterans and One Rookie in the Drama Lead Actor Race

- Share this article on Facebook
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
At 73, “The Dude” is a beloved legend who, for his portrayal of a retiree with a past on the freshman FX show, earned raves and his second Emmy nom, 13 years after his first (for a turn in a TV movie). But his series received just one other nom, for cinematography, not a good sign for his chances.
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Twice previously nominated in the supporting category for playing Roman, he received his best reviews yet for this season, especially for the episode in which he tries to eulogize his father. But, as with his character, the question is whether people see him as a top dog.
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
This breakout star’s rookie show received a formidable 24 noms, including nine for acting, among them his first acting nom — which arrives concurrently with noms for his hosting of SNL and narration of a CNN nature show. If the Succession guys split the vote, he might well be the beneficiary.
Brian Cox, Succession
This HBO show’s must-watch final season resulted in 27 noms (more than any show), including best drama, but Cox appeared on only three of its 10 episodes (he could’ve competed as a guest actor). He’s twice been nominated for playing Logan but lost. Can he finally win for such a brief turn?
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
He’s received acting noms for all six seasons of his AMC series. Its final season — which rolled out between April and July 2022 — is up for seven awards, including best drama. But neither the show nor anyone associated with it has won. Could he pull a Jon Hamm and win for his swan song?
Jeremy Strong, Succession
In recognition of his portrayal of the haunted Kendall, perhaps the most complicated member of the Roy clan, he won this award for his show’s second season and lost for its third. But never before has he faced a field that included two co-stars. Can he hold off both of them?
This story first appeared in an August stand-alone issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.
