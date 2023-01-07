×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

50 Cent Says He’s Working on an ‘8 Mile’ TV Show With Eminem

"I think it should be there for his legacy," the "In da Club" rapper said.

(L-R) 50 Cent and Eminem
50 Cent and Eminem Leon Bennett/Getty

50 Cent says he and Eminem are working together to create a television show based on the latter’s semi-autobiographical film, 8 Mile.

“I’m gonna bring his 8 Mile to television,” 50 Cent said in an interview with Big Boy TV, before confirming that the “Mockingbird” rapper is involved in the project, and the two have already made some progress toward getting it made. “We’re in motion.”

50 Cent, continued, saying the show is “gonna be big. I’m working. I ain’t got no duds. I’m battin’ a hundred, I’m battin’ a hundred,” likely referring to his long-running Power series on Starz and its multiple spinoffs Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Power Book IV: Force

Related Stories

Dolly Parton
Music News

Lionel Richie, Eminem, Dolly Parton, Pat Benatar Roll Into Rock Hall of Fame as Duran Duran Laughs Off Technical Issues

Kaitlyn Dever, Andrew Garfield and Sydney Sweeney
Lifestyle

Emmys: 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg Perform for Crush of Nominees at MPTF's Evening Before Party

When Big Boy asked the rapper whose idea it was to turn the cult classic film into a series and whether or not he had to convince Eminem, 50 Cent said he didn’t.

“I think it should be there for his legacy, because if you don’t see… it’s important to me that they understand it,” the rapper said. “You know what I mean?”

50 Cent explained that he envisions the show as a modern retelling of the film, comparing it to Bel-Air, Peacock’s Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot.

“I wanna be able to show and offer a lot more details, things that you would say in an interview or different things that you’ve already used, that you put out there, and stuff like that,” he said. “You’ll see those things kind of surface and the temperament of the characters.”

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad