Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson Inks Broadcast Deal With Fox

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has found a new TV partner for his G-Unit Film & Television company.

The rapper and producer has signed a non-exclusive, broadcast direct deal with Fox. As part of the deal, Jackson and G-Unit will develop scripted series, both live-action and animated, for the network. The broadcaster will own any series greenlit under the deal, and its in-house Fox Entertainment Studios will produce along with G-Unit Film & Television.

The Fox deal comes a few months after Jackson exited an overall deal at Starz, which he had criticized for “dumb shit” in the time leading up to the end of the deal. (He remains an executive producer of te premium cabler’s Power franchise and BMF.) Since the Fox pact is non-exclusive, he’s also free to shop his producing services elsewhere.

“I am excited to formalize a partnership with Michael Thorn and Fox that will allow G-Unit Film & Television to focus on putting multiple series on Fox, a perfect broadcast destination for G-Unit Film & Television content while our premium, streaming, scripted and non-scripted slates continue to grow in all directions,” Jackson said in a statement.

Added Thorn, Fox’s entertainment president, “Whether it’s music, film or television, Curtis always delivers premium entertainment that captivates millions of fans across the globe. He is the rare multi-hyphenate with a deft hand at storytelling, no matter the format or medium, and we’re looking forward to developing new and exciting series for Fox with him and his team.”

In addition to Jackson, Fox has signed broadcast direct deals with Rodney Rothman (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), former CSI showrunner Carol Mendelsohn and Dan Harmon, among others.

Jackson’s producing credits also include ABC’s For Life, WE TV’s Hip Hop Homicides and the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show, for which he shared in an Emmy win for best variety special. He is repped by APA, AKR PR and attorney Stephen Savva.