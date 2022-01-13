’60 Minutes+’ Canceled at Paramount+

The streaming spinoff of 60 Minutes has been canceled at Paramount+.

60 Minutes+ launched last year on the ViacomCBS-owned streaming platform, after having initially been ordered in a slightly different format for the short-lived streaming service Quibi.

“We are proud of the team at 60 Minutes+ and of the stories they produced, which informed the audience about some of the most important issues of our time,” read a statement from Paramount+. “Their journalism was recognized with several awards, including a Gracie, National Headliner and NABJ Salute to Excellence Award. The excellent work that has been done by the 60+ team will continue to be on Paramount+.”

The show had its own set of correspondents, including Wesley Lowery, Laurie Segall, Seth Doane, and Enrique Acevedo, who presented stories in a similar style to the long-running newsmagazine. CBS News is in talks with staff on the show about possible roles elsewhere at the company, and material already filmed for the show will appear on other CBS programming.

A source emphasized that news will remain a key programming piece of Paramount+, including the CBS News streaming service, as well as documentary fare.