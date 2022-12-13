TV Ratings: Football, Dolly Parton Score in Seven-Day Charts

- Share this article on Facebook
The week after Thanksgiving brought some solid viewing for holiday programming and lot of football to TV viewers in the United States.
NBC’s Sunday Night Football telecast was, as usual, the biggest primetime program of the week, but several college football games also scored in the seven-day ratings, led by Fox’s broadcast of the Big Ten title game. NBC’s holiday movie Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas also landed in the top 10 among total viewers, while the annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center made the chart in the adults 18-49 demographic.
Mountain Magic Christmas will likely be have the biggest audience of any holiday movie the broadcast nets are running this year. After a week of delayed viewing (not including streaming), the film had 6.98 million viewers, up from 6.18 million for its initial airing on Dec. 1. Christmas in Rockefeller Center landed just outside the top 10 in total viewers (6.65 million) and tied for ninth place among adults 18-49 with a 0.8 rating.
Sunday Night Football led both the total viewer (18.3 million) and adults 18-49 (4.9 rating) charts for the week. The Big Ten championship was third in viewers at 10.79 million and second in the 18-49 demo with a 2.7 rating. CBS’ Blue Bloods was the most watched entertainment program, coming in just under 9.2 million viewers.
Seven-day Nielsen ratings totals do not include streaming, which makes up a sizable portion of the total audience for entertainment programming. The top 10 broadcast shows (including ties) in the seven-day ratings for Nov. 28-Dec. 4 are below.
Total Viewers
|Show
|Network
|Live +7 viewers (000s)
|Change from live + SD
|% change from live + SD
|Sunday Night Football
|NBC
|18,298
|166
|1%
|60 Minutes
|CBS
|11,031
|567
|5%
|Big Ten Championship Game
|Fox
|10,785
|86
|1%
|Blue Bloods
|CBS
|9,195
|3,572
|64%
|Fire Country
|CBS
|7,897
|2,442
|45%
|The Voice – Tuesday
|NBC
|7,747
|955
|14%
|911
|Fox
|7,577
|2,621
|53%
|The Voice – Monday
|NBC
|7,317
|1,090
|18%
|Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas
|NBC
|6,975
|794
|13%
|Survivor
|CBS
|6,799
|1,494
|28%
Adults 18-49
|Show
|Network
|Live +7
18-49 rating
|Change from
live + SD
|% change from
live + SD
|Sunday Night Football
|NBC
|4.9
|even
|0%
|Big Ten Championship Game
|Fox
|2.7
|even
|0%
|Pac-12 Championship Game
|Fox
|1.6
|even
|0%
|60 Minutes
|CBS
|1.5
|0.1
|7%
|911
|Fox
|1.1
|0.4
|57%
|Survivor
|CBS
|1.0
|0.3
|43%
|The Masked Singer
|Fox
|0.9
|0.2
|29%
|The Voice – Monday
|NBC
|0.9
|0.2
|29%
|Abbott Elementary
|ABC
|0.8
|0.3
|60%
|The Conners
|ABC
|0.8
|0.2
|33%
|The Voice – Tuesday
|NBC
|0.8
|0.1
|14%
|ACC Championship Game
|ABC
|0.8
|even
|0%
|Christmas in Rockefeller Center
|NBC
|0.8
|even
|0%
Source: Nielsen.
