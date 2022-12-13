TV Ratings: Football, Dolly Parton Score in Seven-Day Charts

The week after Thanksgiving brought some solid viewing for holiday programming and lot of football to TV viewers in the United States.

NBC’s Sunday Night Football telecast was, as usual, the biggest primetime program of the week, but several college football games also scored in the seven-day ratings, led by Fox’s broadcast of the Big Ten title game. NBC’s holiday movie Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas also landed in the top 10 among total viewers, while the annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center made the chart in the adults 18-49 demographic.

Mountain Magic Christmas will likely be have the biggest audience of any holiday movie the broadcast nets are running this year. After a week of delayed viewing (not including streaming), the film had 6.98 million viewers, up from 6.18 million for its initial airing on Dec. 1. Christmas in Rockefeller Center landed just outside the top 10 in total viewers (6.65 million) and tied for ninth place among adults 18-49 with a 0.8 rating.

Sunday Night Football led both the total viewer (18.3 million) and adults 18-49 (4.9 rating) charts for the week. The Big Ten championship was third in viewers at 10.79 million and second in the 18-49 demo with a 2.7 rating. CBS’ Blue Bloods was the most watched entertainment program, coming in just under 9.2 million viewers.

Seven-day Nielsen ratings totals do not include streaming, which makes up a sizable portion of the total audience for entertainment programming. The top 10 broadcast shows (including ties) in the seven-day ratings for Nov. 28-Dec. 4 are below.

Total Viewers

Show Network Live +7 viewers (000s) Change from live + SD % change from live + SD Sunday Night Football NBC 18,298 166 1% 60 Minutes CBS 11,031 567 5% Big Ten Championship Game Fox 10,785 86 1% Blue Bloods CBS 9,195 3,572 64% Fire Country CBS 7,897 2,442 45% The Voice – Tuesday NBC 7,747 955 14% 911 Fox 7,577 2,621 53% The Voice – Monday NBC 7,317 1,090 18% Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas NBC 6,975 794 13% Survivor CBS 6,799 1,494 28%

Adults 18-49

Show Network Live +7

18-49 rating Change from

live + SD % change from

live + SD Sunday Night Football NBC 4.9 even 0% Big Ten Championship Game Fox 2.7 even 0% Pac-12 Championship Game Fox 1.6 even 0% 60 Minutes CBS 1.5 0.1 7% 911 Fox 1.1 0.4 57% Survivor CBS 1.0 0.3 43% The Masked Singer Fox 0.9 0.2 29% The Voice – Monday NBC 0.9 0.2 29% Abbott Elementary ABC 0.8 0.3 60% The Conners ABC 0.8 0.2 33% The Voice – Tuesday NBC 0.8 0.1 14% ACC Championship Game ABC 0.8 even 0% Christmas in Rockefeller Center NBC 0.8 even 0%

Source: Nielsen.