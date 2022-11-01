TV Ratings: ‘NCIS’ Earns Seven-Day Season High

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
CBS’ NCIS reached a season high in viewers with its Oct. 17 episode — and came tantalizingly close to being the first entertainment program to top 10 million viewers this season.
The long-running drama totaled 9.98 million viewers after seven days, according to Nielsen (and not including any streaming figures), edging out its previous season best of 9.95 million on Oct. 3. That’s the closest anything that’s not an NFL game or 60 Minutes has come to breaking the 10 million-viewer mark (the latter has done so twice, both with CBS’ late-afternoon national NFL game as a lead-in). NCIS also had the second largest viewer gain for the week of Oct. 17-23, adding 3.07 million viewers. Only Blue Bloods, which grew by 3.45 million viewers, added more.
Related Stories
Among adults 18-49, Fox’s 911 and NBC’s Chicago PD had the largest gains, each growing by about half a point (a 0.6 rating to a 1.1 for both). An NFL-assisted episode of The Simpsons (1.2) was the top non-sports show of the week.
Seven-day Nielsen ratings totals do not include streaming, which makes up a sizable portion of the total audience for entertainment programming. The top 10 broadcast shows (including ties) in the seven-day ratings for Oct. 17-23 are below.
Total Viewers
|Show
|Network
|Live +7 viewers (000s)
|Change from
live + SD
|% change from
live + SD
|Sunday Night Football
|NBC
|15,621
|87
|1%
|NCIS
|CBS
|9,984
|3,070
|44%
|FBI
|CBS
|9,727
|2,621
|37%
|Chicago Fire
|NBC
|9,566
|2,540
|36%
|Blue Bloods
|CBS
|9,364
|3,453
|58%
|Chicago Med
|NBC
|8,818
|1,942
|28%
|Young Sheldon
|CBS
|8,738
|1,938
|29%
|Ghosts
|CBS
|8,727
|2,647
|44%
|The Equalizer
|CBS
|8,713
|1,810
|26%
|60 Minutes
|CBS
|8,555
|589
|7%
Adults 18-49
|Show
|Network
|Live +7
18-49 rating
|Change from
live + SD
|% change from
live + SD
|Sunday Night Football
|NBC
|4.4
|even
|0%
|NLCS Game 4
|Fox
|1.4
|even
|0%
|The Simpsons
|Fox
|1.2
|0.1
|9%
|911
|Fox
|1.1
|0.5
|83%
|Chicago PD
|NBC
|1.1
|0.5
|83%
|Chicago Fire
|NBC
|1.0
|0.4
|67%
|Survivor
|CBS
|1.0
|0.3
|43%
|Grey’s Anatomy
|ABC
|0.9
|0.4
|80%
|Ghosts
|CBS
|0.9
|0.4
|80%
|Chicago Med
|NBC
|0.9
|0.3
|50%
|The Voice – Monday
|NBC
|0.9
|0.2
|29%
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day