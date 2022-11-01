TV Ratings: ‘NCIS’ Earns Seven-Day Season High

CBS’ NCIS reached a season high in viewers with its Oct. 17 episode — and came tantalizingly close to being the first entertainment program to top 10 million viewers this season.

The long-running drama totaled 9.98 million viewers after seven days, according to Nielsen (and not including any streaming figures), edging out its previous season best of 9.95 million on Oct. 3. That’s the closest anything that’s not an NFL game or 60 Minutes has come to breaking the 10 million-viewer mark (the latter has done so twice, both with CBS’ late-afternoon national NFL game as a lead-in). NCIS also had the second largest viewer gain for the week of Oct. 17-23, adding 3.07 million viewers. Only Blue Bloods, which grew by 3.45 million viewers, added more.

Among adults 18-49, Fox’s 911 and NBC’s Chicago PD had the largest gains, each growing by about half a point (a 0.6 rating to a 1.1 for both). An NFL-assisted episode of The Simpsons (1.2) was the top non-sports show of the week.

Seven-day Nielsen ratings totals do not include streaming, which makes up a sizable portion of the total audience for entertainment programming. The top 10 broadcast shows (including ties) in the seven-day ratings for Oct. 17-23 are below.

Total Viewers

Show Network Live +7 viewers (000s) Change from

live + SD % change from

live + SD Sunday Night Football NBC 15,621 87 1% NCIS CBS 9,984 3,070 44% FBI CBS 9,727 2,621 37% Chicago Fire NBC 9,566 2,540 36% Blue Bloods CBS 9,364 3,453 58% Chicago Med NBC 8,818 1,942 28% Young Sheldon CBS 8,738 1,938 29% Ghosts CBS 8,727 2,647 44% The Equalizer CBS 8,713 1,810 26% 60 Minutes CBS 8,555 589 7%

Adults 18-49