TV Ratings: ‘NCIS’ Earns Seven-Day Season High

The CBS drama comes close to the 10 million-viewer mark and leads all non-sports shows for the week of Oct. 17-23.

NCIS season 20 episode 5 Guardian
'NCIS' Sonja Flemming/CBS

CBS’ NCIS reached a season high in viewers with its Oct. 17 episode — and came tantalizingly close to being the first entertainment program to top 10 million viewers this season.

The long-running drama totaled 9.98 million viewers after seven days, according to Nielsen (and not including any streaming figures), edging out its previous season best of 9.95 million on Oct. 3. That’s the closest anything that’s not an NFL game or 60 Minutes has come to breaking the 10 million-viewer mark (the latter has done so twice, both with CBS’ late-afternoon national NFL game as a lead-in). NCIS also had the second largest viewer gain for the week of Oct. 17-23, adding 3.07 million viewers. Only Blue Bloods, which grew by 3.45 million viewers, added more.

Among adults 18-49, Fox’s 911 and NBC’s Chicago PD had the largest gains, each growing by about half a point (a 0.6 rating to a 1.1 for both). An NFL-assisted episode of The Simpsons (1.2) was the top non-sports show of the week.

Seven-day Nielsen ratings totals do not include streaming, which makes up a sizable portion of the total audience for entertainment programming. The top 10 broadcast shows (including ties) in the seven-day ratings for Oct. 17-23 are below.

Total Viewers

ShowNetworkLive +7 viewers (000s)Change from
live + SD		% change from
live + SD
Sunday Night FootballNBC15,621871%
NCISCBS9,9843,07044%
FBICBS9,7272,62137%
Chicago FireNBC9,5662,54036%
Blue BloodsCBS9,3643,45358%
Chicago MedNBC8,8181,94228%
Young SheldonCBS8,7381,93829%
GhostsCBS8,7272,64744%
The EqualizerCBS8,7131,81026%
60 MinutesCBS8,5555897%

Adults 18-49

ShowNetworkLive +7
18-49 rating		Change from
live + SD		% change from
live + SD
Sunday Night FootballNBC4.4even0%
NLCS Game 4Fox1.4even0%
The SimpsonsFox1.20.19%
911Fox1.10.583%
Chicago PDNBC1.10.583%
Chicago FireNBC1.00.467%
SurvivorCBS1.00.343%
Grey’s AnatomyABC0.90.480%
GhostsCBS0.90.480%
Chicago MedNBC0.90.350%
The Voice – MondayNBC0.90.229%

