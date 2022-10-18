×
TV Ratings: ‘Chicago Fire’ Rises High in Seven-Day Chart

The NBC drama's franchise mates also reach the top 10 for week three of the 2022-23 season.

CHICAGO FIRE -- "Completely Shattered" Episode 1103 -- Pictured: (l-r) Christian Stolte as Randy “Mouch” McHolland, Jake Lockett as Sam Carver, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd
'Chicago Fire' Courtesy of Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Dick Wolf’s Chicago franchise is NBC’s most reliable audience magnet, and that fact proved out again in the seven-day ratings for Oct. 3-9.

Chicago Fire was the second most-watched primetime show of the week on the broadcast networks and tied for the lead among adults 18-49 after a week of delayed viewing (excluding football in both cases). Franchise mates Chicago PD and Chicago Med also made the top 10 in both measures.

Fire and PD each recorded 1.2 ratings in the key ad demographic of adults 18-49, tying with The Simpsons (which had an NFL lead-in) for the top spot among entertainment shows. Only Sunday Night Football (4.6) and a college game on CBS (1.9) had better marks in primetime, according to Nielsen.

In total viewers, NCIS (9.95 million) edged out Chicago Fire (9.89 million) for the lead among entertainment programs. The season premiere of Blue Bloods on CBS came in just behind at 9.83 million — and also added the most viewers (3.43 million) in the week after its initial airing.

Just outside the top 10, CBS’ Fire Country had the biggest series premiere of the season so far, drawing 8.26 million viewers after seven days.

Seven-day Nielsen ratings totals do not include streaming, which makes up a sizable portion of the total audience for entertainment programming. The top 10 broadcast shows (including ties) in the seven-day ratings for Oct. 3-9 are below.

Total Viewers

ShowNetworkLive +7 viewers
(000s)		Change from
live + SD		% change from
live + SD
Sunday Night FootballNBC16,0031241%
NCISCBS9,9463,02344%
Chicago FireNBC9,8942,54135%
Blue BloodsCBS9,8273,43054%
FBICBS9,3532,38634%
Young SheldonCBS9,1142,15331%
GhostsCBS8,9802,76544%
Chicago PDNBC8,9613,01251%
The EqualizerCBS8,9381,95928%
Chicago MedNBC8,7722,02530%

Adults 18-49

ShowNetworkLive +7
18-49 rating		Change from
live + SD		% change
from live + SD
Sunday Night FootballNBC4.6even0%
College FootballCBS1.9even0%
Chicago PDNBC1.20.571%
Chicago FireNBC1.20.450%
The SimpsonsFox1.20.19%
911Fox1.10.583%
SurvivorCBS1.10.338%
Grey’s AnatomyABC1.00.467%
GhostsCBS0.90.480%
Chicago MedNBC0.90.350%
Law & Order: SVUNBC0.90.350%
The Masked SingerFox0.90.229%
The Voice – MondayNBC0.90.229%
The Voice – TuesdayNBC0.90.229%

