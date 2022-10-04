TV Ratings: ‘NCIS,’ ‘911,’ ‘Chicago PD’ Lead Premiere Week Seven-Day Gains

CBS’ NCIS had the biggest seven-day jump in viewers in the opening frame of the TV season, but it fell a bit short of becoming the most watched network series for premiere week. Three other shows — Fox’s 911, NBC’s Chicago PD and CBS’ Survivor — performed best among adults 18-49.

NCIS added 3.43 million viewers via DVR use in the seven days after its Sept. 19 premiere, going from an all-time, same-day low of 5.82 million to 9.25 million. The seven-day total was good for third place among all non-sports primetime shows in premiere week, behind fellow CBS drama FBI (9.59 million, up 2.78 million from its same-day total) and NBC’s Chicago Fire (9.54 million, +2.79 million).

In the key ad demographic of adults 18-49, 911, Chicago Fire and Survivor had the top seven-day ratings of 1.2 (equivalent to about 1.57 million people in that age group). The two dramas added half a point to their same-day ratings, while Survivor grew by 0.4.

Only two new network series aired during the Sept. 19-25 period. NBC’s Quantum Leap update added 2.17 million viewers over seven days, growing to 5.52 million. The time period premiere of Fox’s Monarch went from 1.72 million to 3.17 million viewers, a gain of 1.45 million.

The seven-day Nielsen figures do not include streaming, which makes up a sizable portion of the total audience for entertainment programming. The second season premiere of ABC’s Abbott Elementary, for instance, delivered 4.3 million viewers over seven days in Nielsen’s linear measurements. Adding streaming and other digital platforms, according to ABC, brought the show’s full seven-day tally to 7 million — meaning streaming made up almost 39 percent of the full viewership.

The top 10 broadcast shows (including ties) in the seven-day ratings for Sept. 19-25 are below.

Total Viewers

Show Network Live +7 viewers

(000s) Change from

live + SD % change from

live + SD Sunday Night Football NBC 17,893 90 1% Monday Night Football ABC 12,948 89 1% FBI CBS 9,589 2,783 41% Chicago Fire NBC 9,536 2,790 41% NCIS CBS 9,252 3,433 59% Chicago Med NBC 9,025 2,440 37% Chicago PD NBC 8,731 3,249 59% NCIS: Hawai’i CBS 8,394 3,082 58% FBI: Most Wanted CBS 8,202 2,935 56% The Voice – Monday NBC 7,714 1,597 26%

Adults 18-49

Show Network Live +7

18-49 rating Change from

live + SD % change from

live + SD Sunday Night Football NBC 5.1 0.1 2% Monday Night Football ABC 3.8 even 0% The Simpsons Fox 1.5 0.1 7% 911 Fox 1.2 0.5 71% Chicago PD NBC 1.2 0.5 71% Survivor CBS 1.2 0.4 50% Chicago Fire NBC 1.1 0.4 57% Chicago Med NBC 1.1 0.4 57% The Bachelorette ABC 1.1 0.2 22% The Masked Singer Fox 1.0 0.4 67% Law & Order: Organized Crime NBC 1.0 0.4 67% Law & Order: SVU NBC 1.0 0.3 43% The Voice – Tuesday NBC 1.0 0.3 43% Big Brother – Sunday CBS 1.0 0.2 25%

