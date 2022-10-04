TV Ratings: ‘NCIS,’ ‘911,’ ‘Chicago PD’ Lead Premiere Week Seven-Day Gains

- Share this article on Facebook
CBS’ NCIS had the biggest seven-day jump in viewers in the opening frame of the TV season, but it fell a bit short of becoming the most watched network series for premiere week. Three other shows — Fox’s 911, NBC’s Chicago PD and CBS’ Survivor — performed best among adults 18-49.
NCIS added 3.43 million viewers via DVR use in the seven days after its Sept. 19 premiere, going from an all-time, same-day low of 5.82 million to 9.25 million. The seven-day total was good for third place among all non-sports primetime shows in premiere week, behind fellow CBS drama FBI (9.59 million, up 2.78 million from its same-day total) and NBC’s Chicago Fire (9.54 million, +2.79 million).
In the key ad demographic of adults 18-49, 911, Chicago Fire and Survivor had the top seven-day ratings of 1.2 (equivalent to about 1.57 million people in that age group). The two dramas added half a point to their same-day ratings, while Survivor grew by 0.4.
Only two new network series aired during the Sept. 19-25 period. NBC’s Quantum Leap update added 2.17 million viewers over seven days, growing to 5.52 million. The time period premiere of Fox’s Monarch went from 1.72 million to 3.17 million viewers, a gain of 1.45 million.
The seven-day Nielsen figures do not include streaming, which makes up a sizable portion of the total audience for entertainment programming. The second season premiere of ABC’s Abbott Elementary, for instance, delivered 4.3 million viewers over seven days in Nielsen’s linear measurements. Adding streaming and other digital platforms, according to ABC, brought the show’s full seven-day tally to 7 million — meaning streaming made up almost 39 percent of the full viewership.
The top 10 broadcast shows (including ties) in the seven-day ratings for Sept. 19-25 are below.
Total Viewers
|Show
|Network
|Live +7 viewers
(000s)
|Change from
live + SD
|% change from
live + SD
|Sunday Night Football
|NBC
|17,893
|90
|1%
|Monday Night Football
|ABC
|12,948
|89
|1%
|FBI
|CBS
|9,589
|2,783
|41%
|Chicago Fire
|NBC
|9,536
|2,790
|41%
|NCIS
|CBS
|9,252
|3,433
|59%
|Chicago Med
|NBC
|9,025
|2,440
|37%
|Chicago PD
|NBC
|8,731
|3,249
|59%
|NCIS: Hawai’i
|CBS
|8,394
|3,082
|58%
|FBI: Most Wanted
|CBS
|8,202
|2,935
|56%
|The Voice – Monday
|NBC
|7,714
|1,597
|26%
Adults 18-49
|Show
|Network
|Live +7
18-49 rating
|Change from
live + SD
|% change from
live + SD
|Sunday Night Football
|NBC
|5.1
|0.1
|2%
|Monday Night Football
|ABC
|3.8
|even
|0%
|The Simpsons
|Fox
|1.5
|0.1
|7%
|911
|Fox
|1.2
|0.5
|71%
|Chicago PD
|NBC
|1.2
|0.5
|71%
|Survivor
|CBS
|1.2
|0.4
|50%
|Chicago Fire
|NBC
|1.1
|0.4
|57%
|Chicago Med
|NBC
|1.1
|0.4
|57%
|The Bachelorette
|ABC
|1.1
|0.2
|22%
|The Masked Singer
|Fox
|1.0
|0.4
|67%
|Law & Order: Organized Crime
|NBC
|1.0
|0.4
|67%
|Law & Order: SVU
|NBC
|1.0
|0.3
|43%
|The Voice – Tuesday
|NBC
|1.0
|0.3
|43%
|Big Brother – Sunday
|CBS
|1.0
|0.2
|25%
Source: Nielsen
