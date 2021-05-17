‘911’ Franchise, ‘Great North,’ ‘The Resident’ Renewed at Fox

Fox is keeping its 911 franchise on call for the 2021-22 season.

The broadcaster has renewed 911 for a fifth season and spinoff 911: Lone Star for a third. The two first responder dramas are among Fox’s most watched shows in 2020-21.

Also returning for 2021-22 is medical drama The Resident, which will enter its fifth season in the fall. Animated series The Great North got an early third-season pickup as well, extending through the 2022-23 season.

The renewals, coupled with earlier pickups of Call Me Kat and animated series Bob’s Burgers, Duncanville, Family Guy and The Simpsons, mean Fox has picked up 10 of its 14 scripted series for next season. Prodigal Son and Bless the Harts were canceled, and Last Man Standing pre-announced its ending. The network has yet to make a decision on second-year comedy The Moodys.

With 2019-20 holdover Filthy Rich also canceled, 911, 911: Lone Star and The Resident are the only veteran dramas set to air on Fox in 2021-22. The network has been more aggressive in picking up new dramas than in recent years, however, as it prepares to say goodbye to its Thursday NFL package in 2022.

Fox has ordered five hourlong series for the coming season: The Big Leap, The Cleaning Lady, a Fantasy Island update, Monarch and Our Kind of People. It will also add two live-action comedies, Pivoting and Welcome to Flatch (formerly This Country), and an animated show from Rick and Morty‘s Dan Harmon in 2021-22.

Through May 2, 911 is Fox’s most watched series (other than NFL programming) this season, averaging about 9.9 million viewers after a week of delayed viewing. 911: Lone Star ranks second on the network with just under 9 million viewers. The two shows are second and third on Fox, behind The Masked Singer, in the key ad demographic of adults 18-49; 911‘s 1.8 rating is tied for fifth among all non-sports shows on the broadcast networks.

Disney’s 20th Television produces both shows. Creators Murphy, Minear and Brad Falchuk executive produce both along with Bradley Buecker, Alexis Martin Woodall, Rashad Raisani, John J. Gray and 911 star Angela Bassett. Peter Krause, Kristine Reidel and Juan Carlos Coto are also EPs on 911, and Lone Star lead Rob Lowe is an exec producer of that series.

The Resident, meanwhile, has been a fairly steady performer, averaging about 5.8 million viewers and a 1.0 rating in the key ad demo. The series from 20th Television is executive produced by Todd Harthan, Andrew Chapman, Peter Elkoff, Amy Holden Jones, Rob Corn, Antoine Fuqua and Oly Obst.

The Great North, from Bob’s Burgers veterans Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Regular Show‘s Minty Lewis, has held steady with Fox’s other Sunday animated shows this season, averaging about 1.9 million linear viewers and growing substantially on other platforms.

