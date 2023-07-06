‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Ending After Four Seasons

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Flipboard
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Tumblr
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
HBO’s groundbreaking, Emmy-winning comedy series A Black Lady Sketch Show is ending with its recent fourth season.
Creator, showrunner, writer and star Robin Thede issued a statement about the move, which is being characterized as a mutual decision to end on a creative high note.
“Thank you to all the immensely talented cast members, guest stars, writers, directors, editors and crew members who have made A Black Lady Sketch Show an Emmy-winning success,” Thede wrote. “I especially want to recognize the Black women and other women of color who excelled in every department at ABLSS. I am also eternally grateful for the support of Issa Rae and Jax Media, Amy Gravitt, Casey Bloys and the entire team at HBO, Max and Warner Bros. Discovery.”
Related Stories
HBO said the following: “Robin Thede is a visionary comedic talent, and for four exceptional seasons of A Black Lady Sketch Show we’ve been thrilled to partner with her on this groundbreaking, hilarious series. Robin, alongside HOORAE, Jax Media and the incredible cast and crew, leave an indelible legacy not only in sketch, but in television comedy, and we look forward to continued creative collaboration under her deal with us.”
Under her three-year overall deal, Thede is developing a new half-hour comedy series at HBO titled Disengagement.
A Black Lady Sketch Show received 13 Emmy nominations and three wins, including for the first Black woman to win directing for a variety series (Bridget Stokes). The show’s six-episode fourth-and-final season debuted in April and concluded in May.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Justina Machado
‘The Horror of Dolores Roach’ Review: Justina Machado in Prime Video’s Tasty Cannibalism Dramedy
-
Live Feed
“The Best Gift Ever”: Ayo Edebiri and Robert Townsend on Playing Father and Daughter in ‘The Bear’
-
Live Feed
Ryan Murphy, With 3 Shows in Production, Threatens to Sue Writers Guild Strike Captain (Exclusive)
-
Live Feed
‘Bachelorette’ Star Charity Lawson on Getting Called “Classless,” Show Diversity and Why Her Season Has Been “A Little Overwhelming”
-
-