‘A Million Little Things’ Ending With Season 5

A Million Little Things is officially ending.

ABC on Monday announced that the upcoming fifth season of the family drama from creator DJ Nash will be its last. The conclusion of the ensemble series featuring David Giuntoli, Romany Malco and Allison Miller will return Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 10 p.m. on the Disney-owned broadcast network.

“I know seeing this show end may be sad for many people (especially my mom who watches live every week), but I always knew I wanted to follow these friends for five seasons and leave them when the time was right,” Nash said in a statement Monday. “When we started making our show, I never could have imagined this incredible community of ‘Millionaires’ who would come together and not only watch, but also share with each other their personal struggles, their pain and ultimately their true grit. I am both honored and humbled by all of it and am so in awe of the incredible actors, writers, directors and crew who lend their talent to make our show. I am also so grateful that ABC now makes mental health awareness one of the top issues for which it advocates. [Exec producer] Terrence [Coli] and I can’t wait for the Millionaires to watch what we have planned for our final season.”

A Million Little Things, which is produced in-house by ABC Signature, is based on Nash’s friends and launched a year after NBC’s This Is Us became a breakout broadcast hit and reinvigorated the family drama genre. For its part, This Is Us wrapped last year after a six-season run.

At the same time, AMLT became a sturdy player on the advertiser-coveted Thursday night lineup for ABC. The series spent its first two and a half seasons as part of ABC’s most-watched night of the week before moving to Wednesdays midway through its third season. With 35 days of viewing across linear and digital platforms, the show ranks as ABC’s top delayed-viewing gainer last season in total viewers and adults 18-49.

Nash created the series and exec produces alongside Coli, Aaron Kaplan and Brian Morewitz. Joanna Kerns serves as co-exec producer on the drama from Kapital Entertainment.

AMLT is ABC’s first series that will end in the current 2022-23 broadcast season. The network still has first-year shows including procedural Will Trent and Gina Rodriguez comedy Not Dead Yet, as well as Milo Ventimiglia-led drama The Company You Keep due midseason. ABC is expected to announce its midseason schedule imminently.