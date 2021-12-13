Aaron Baiers Replaces Heather Kadin as Head of Alex Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout

There’s a change at the top of Alex Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout banner.

Aaron Baiers has been promoted from senior vp TV to president of television at the CBS Studios-based production company. Baiers, who had been with Kurtzman for a decade, replaces Heather Kadin in the role. Kadin, after a 12-year run with the captain of Paramount+’s Star Trek franchise, has opted to pursue new opportunities outside of the company.

“In the 10 years we’ve worked together, day in and day out, Aaron has proven himself to be a problem solver and diplomat who has the rare gift of excellent taste across many genres,” Kurtzman said Monday in a release announcing the news. “He fights for the needs of our creative teams while maintaining strong relationships at the executive level, and he’s played a key role in managing multiple, simultaneous productions both before and during the pandemic with unwavering steadiness and empathy. It’s been a pleasure watching him grow into the leader he was always meant to be, and I’m excited to dig deep with him as we expand our slate and company into the future.”

In his new role, Baiers will be charged with overseeing, developing and producing premium content for linear, premium cable and streamers. Kurtzman and Secret Hideout inked a new five-year, nine-figure overall deal with CBS Studios in August. Kurtzman has been with CBS Studios for more than a decade, with Baiers along for the ride for most of it. During his tenure with Secret Hideout, Baiers helped develop and expand the Star Trek universe at Paramount+. Star Trek: Discovery was among the first scripted shows announced for the former CBS All Access. Baiers — like Kadin — played a big role in developing Discovery as well as offshoots Strange New Worlds, Picard, Lower Decks and Prodigy. Baiers was the one who brought animated comedy Lower Decks to the company. Beyond Star Trek, Baiers also developed Showtime’s The Man Who Fell to Earth, Clarice, Salvation and Instinct for the company.

Like Kadin before him, Baiers started his relationship with Kurtzman at K/O Paper Products, the former production company he ran with former partner Roberto Orsi. Baiers was vp TV under Kadin and developed series like Sleepy Hollow, Scorpion and Limitless. Before K/O, Baiers was a drama development exec at the former 20th Century Fox Television.

For her part, Kadin spent 12 years working with Kurtzman and exec produced all things Star Trek as well as Showtime’s The Comey Rule, CBS’ Clarice and Hawaii Five-0. It’s unclear if she’ll segue back to the executive suite or launch her own production company.