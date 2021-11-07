Aaron Rodgers Lambasted by Terry Bradshaw, FOX NFL Sunday Crew Over COVID-19 Situation

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers watches from the sidelines during the second half of the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Packers defeated the Cardinals 24-21.

Aaron Rodgers on Sunday was skewered by the FOX NFL Sunday Crew over his COVID-19 situation, which made headlines during the week and was fodder on Saturday Night Live.

The Green Bay Packers star quarterback found out he contracted COVID-19 on Wednesday and would be ineligible to play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. But Rodgers has been in the hot seat after a Friday interview with SiriusXM’s Pat McAfee Show where he admitted he was not vaccinated.

The 37-year-old Rodgers told reporters in August that he was “immunized” during a press conference. What’s more, the Super Bowl-winning QB said Friday he took the unproven ivermectin after consulting with popular podcast host and vaccine skeptic, Joe Rogan.

Jimmy Johnson began the criticizing when he said he was “disappointed” with Rodgers’ “play on words” concerning his explanation about the entire situation. “I am disappointed in some of his selfish actions,” Johnson said.

Howie Long noted that he agreed with Rodgers’ stance on medical privacy — but within reason. “But it ceases to be a personal decision when you take part in being a part of a football team in a building with coaches, players, trainers … and you run the risk of taking something home to your wife, children, grandchildren,” Long said. He added that Green Bay has a great record at 7-1 and Rodgers not playing could impact their success. “Putting all that in jeopardy and possibly putting your teammates in jeopardy, to me, is selfish,” Long said.

Terry Bradshaw was, by far, the harshest, mocking the Rodgers’ usage of the “cattle dewormer” ivermectin.

“It would’ve been nice if he could’ve come to the Naval Academy and learn how to be honest, learned not to lie,” Bradshaw said, noting the crew’s location. “Because that’s what you did, Aaron. You lied to everyone.” Added Bradshaw, “Unfortunately, we’ve got players that pretty much think only about themselves and I’m extremely disappointed in the actions of Aaron Rodgers.”

Michael Strahan criticized Rodgers’ use of a Martin Luther King Jr. quote during the Friday interview. “There are times to quote Martin Luther King, and this was not one of them as well,” Strahan said.