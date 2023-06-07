‘Abbott Elementary’ Hits Three-Year High for ABC Comedies (Exclusive)

Abbott Elementary finished its sophomore season at the top of the class for ABC.

The Emmy-winning series delivered the biggest audience for an ABC comedy in three years, based on 35-day, multi-platform ratings. Abbott Elementary averaged 9.1 million viewers per episode, the best for an ABC comedy since Modern Family and The Conners in the 2019-20 season, and its 3.57 rating among adults 18-49 is the best for any series on the network this season.

The series, created by and starring Quinta Brunson, grew by 12 percent in total viewers (vs. 8.1 million in 2021-22) and was up by 30 percent in the 18-49 demographic, from 2.74 last season.

As is increasingly the case with network and cable scripted shows, a large portion of Abbott’s audience comes from streaming. Nielsen’s seven-day ratings for the season, which count only on-air and DVR/on demand viewing, have the show at 3.95 million viewers (up 3 percent from the same measure last season) and a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49 (even with last season). Streaming, along with other viewing outside the seven-day window, accounts for about 57 percent of Abbott’s total audience and more than three fourths of the 18-49 viewership.

Streaming and the longer measurement window also helped Abbott Elementary overtake The Conners as ABC’s most watched comedy. The Conners averaged about a million more viewers in both same-day (3.76 million vs. 2.76 million for Abbott Elementary) and seven-day (4.96 million to 3.95 million) Nielsen ratings, but it got a smaller cross-platform bump and averaged about 6.47 million viewers over 35 days.