This Week in TV: ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘Andor,’ Lots of Broadcast Premieres

Network TV’s fall premiere flood continues with more than two dozen shows debuting from Sept. 21-27, with Emmy winner Abbott Elementary and Law & Order: SVU opening up new seasons. A few high-profile streaming premieres, including the latest Star Wars series and Ryan Murphy’s next Netflix show, are on deck as well. (Cable outlets, however, are pretty much taking the next seven days off in terms of premieres.)

Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be almost impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

Fresh off three Emmy wins — for creator/star Quinta Brunson’s pilot script, supporting actress Sheryl Lee Ralph and casting for a comedy series — Abbott Elementary begins its second season in a prime position: anchoring ABC’s Wednesday comedy block in the 9 p.m. spot. The critical and audience favorite will have a longer run in season two (22 episodes vs. 13) and explore the characters’ lives away from the school. “In order to flesh out the backstories of these characters a little bit more and give viewers something that they didn’t have the first season, we thought it would be great to, every now and then, go into their backstories, into their lives,” Brunson told reporters recently. Wednesday’s season premiere also features a guest star that Brunson is “over the moon” about appearing on the show.

Also on broadcast …

The rest of the broadcast premieres for the coming week are as follows: On Wednesday, ABC’s The Conners (8 p.m.), The Goldbergs (8:30 p.m.), Home Economics (9:30 p.m.) and Big Sky (10 p.m.); CBS’ Survivor (8 p.m.) and The Amazing Race (10 p.m.); Fox’s The Masked Singer (8 p.m.) and Lego Masters (9 p.m.); and NBC’s Chicago Med (8 p.m.), Fire (9 p.m.) and PD (10 p.m.). On Thursday, all three Law & Order shows have a crossover beginning at 8 p.m., and ABC honors a TV legend with the special Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter (9 p.m.). On Friday, ABC has premieres for Shark Tank (8 p.m.) and 20/20 (9 p.m.). Sunday’s premieres are ABC’s Celebrity Jeopardy! (8 p.m.), Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (9 p.m.) and The Rookie (10 p.m.); and Fox’s The Simpsons (8 p.m.), The Great North (8:30 p.m.), Bob’s Burgers (9 p.m.) and Family Guy (9:30 p.m.). The finale of Big Brother airs at 8 p.m. Sunday on CBS. Tuesday brings ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise (8 p.m.) and The Rookie: Feds (10 p.m.) and NBC’s La Brea (9 p.m.).

On streaming …

New: A prequel to Rogue One, Andor (Wednesday, Disney+) tells the story of how Cassian Andor (Diego Luna, reprising his role from the movie) came to be a revolutionary fighting against the Galactic Empire. The series takes a while to get going, with two exposition-heavy episodes to start (Disney+ is releasing the first three on Wednesday), but its more downbeat tone and grounded actions — light on the familiar characters from other Star Wars series — make it an outlier, notes THR critic Daniel Fienberg. “Andor doesn’t instantly deliver the thrills I expect from a Star Wars show, but it’s different and that may turn out to be the best thing about it,” he writes.

Also: Evan Peters plays the title character in the Murphy-produced Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Wednesday, Netflix). James Cameron executive produces nature series Super/Natural (Wednesday, Disney+). Peacock’s docuseries Shadowland (Wednesday) dives down the rabbit hole of conspiracy theories. The Kardashians returns Thursday for a second season on Hulu. Chefs vs. Wild (Monday, Hulu) is a combination survival show and cooking competition. Doc series 11 Minutes (Tuesday, Paramount+) recounts the 2017 mass murder at a music festival in Las Vegas. Kerry Washington is among the exec producers of legal drama Reasonable Doubt (Tuesday, Hulu).