‘Abbott Elementary’ and ‘Harley Quinn’ Producers on Their Emmy Hopes (and Bruce Wayne’s Pee)

This is our big Primetime Emmys preview episode and to mark the occasion, we’re joined by Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker — who exec produce Quinta Brunson’s breakout ABC comedy Abbott Elementary as well as HBO Max’s raunchy Harley Quinn animated series — for a wide-ranging interview about both shows and how they feel heading into Monday’s big ceremony. Plus Dan offers a who will win/who should win breakdown of the major categories and we look at the upcoming conclusion of another landmark Emmy-winning drama.

Here’s how the episode plays out:

1. Headlines

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Vince Staples, Norman Lear, Rutherford Falls and Amazon ratings lead the week in headlines.

2. The Handmaid’s Tale’s end in sight

The first streaming series to win the Emmy for best drama is coming to an end as Hulu announced this week that its Elisabeth Moss starrer will conclude with season six.

3. Emmys preview

Heading into the Primetime Emmy ceremony Monday on NBC, Euphoria, Stranger Things and The White Lotus lead the scripted series winners as Warner Bros. Discovery has a slight lead over Netflix among the big conglomerates. What show will be atop the winners list after all the major categories are handed out? And will WBD — and HBO specifically — maintain bragging rights over Netflix? Plus who will win and who should win, so get your Emmy ballots ready.

4. Showrunner Spotlight

Halpern and Schumacker return for their second visit to TV’s Top 5 to discuss their status as Emmy frontrunners for Abbott Elementary, how the show has changed their careers and trash talking with their former mentor, Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence. The duo also open up about what to expect from season two of Abbott Elementary — seeing the home lives of the school’s staff, fun guest stars — and their different approaches to Emmy fashion. As for Harley Quinn, the guys discuss handing over the animated comedy to a new showrunner they’ve also mentored and cleaning up Bruce Wayne’s urine. (Yes, really.) After the “Batilingus” controversy, the duo continued to push the envelope creatively and reveal a decision to scrap a storyline in which young Bruce relieved himself after his parents’ murders. (“The original piss was Team America gushing urine.”) And yes, they offer feedback on the who should run DC narrative.

5. Critic’s Corner

As usual, every episode ends with Dan’s thoughts on what to watch (or skip) this weekend. This week, he weighs in on season five of The Handmaid’s Tale, the final season of The Good Fight, Showtime’s American Gigolo update as well as Fox’s Monarch and Peacock’s Last Light. Spoiler alert: at least one of the shows mentioned here could be a candidate for the worst of the year.

