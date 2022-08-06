‘Abbott Elementary’ Leads TV Critics Awards Winners

Quinta Brunson’s beloved ABC comedy Abbott Elementary led all the winners Saturday at the 38th annual Television Critics Association’s Awards, taking home four awards including the prestigious program of the year prize.



The awards, announced virtually after the semi-annual press tour was shifted in response to rising COVID-19 cases in Southern California, were selected by the group’s membership of more than 200 TV journalists across the U.S. and Canada.



Abbott Elementary earned wins for Brunson (individual achievement in comedy), new program, achievement in comedy and program of the year. The comedy, which earned a supersized second-season renewal, was the only show to earn multiple wins this year. The series went into the awards with a leading five nominations, with co-star Janelle James losing out to Brunson for the individual comedy prize.



Before the TCA’s shift to a virtual press tour, Abbott Elementary stars James, Lisa Ann Walter and Sheryl Lee Ralph were poised to host the in-person ceremony.

Other winners include This Is Us star Mandy Moore for individual achievement in drama following her surprising snub at the Emmys; HBO’s Succession for achievement in drama and Hulu’s Dopesick as best miniseries.

“Tonight was supposed to be our first time celebrating the TCA Awards in-person since 2019 — unfortunately, it was not meant to be,” said Melanie McFarland, TCA president and TV critic for Salon. “Despite this development, we are proud to announce this year’s roster of talented TCA Award winners. Each of them played a vital role in making the 2021-2022 television season one of the best in recent memory. We sincerely congratulate all of our honorees, and we look forward to gathering in person once again in 2023.”

The TCA also bestowed its Heritage Award to CBS’ I Love Lucy, with Ted Danson and Steve Martin both recognized with career achievement honors.



A full list of winners follows.