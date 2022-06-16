‘Abbott Elementary’ Leads TV Critics Awards Nominations

- Share this article on Facebook
As it turns out, broadcast television isn’t dead after all.
ABC’s breakout freshman comedy Abbott Elementary leads all series nominations at the annual Television Critics Association’s awards. The comedy created by and starring Quinta Brunson scored five nominations, topping AMC’s Better Call Saul, Apple’s Severance and Showtime’s Yellowjackets — each of which earned four mentions. HBO Max’s Hacks, Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, Netflix’s Squid Game and HBO’s Succession scored three each.
Among all platforms, HBO (12) and HBO Max (nine) combined to lead the pack with 21. Netflix came in second with 13, followed by Apple with 10.
The TCA’s program of the year category is dominated by first-year shows and features Abbott Elementary, Severance, Squid Game, The White Lotus and Yellowjackets competing for the coveted prize alongside Better Call Saul, Succession and Hacks.
Abbott Elementary also collected individual nominations for Brunson and co-star Janelle James while also competing for achievement in comedy and new program.
The comedy category also features 2017 winner Atlanta, Barry, Ghosts, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building, Reservation Dogs and last year’s victor, Ted Lasso. The drama series category includes Better Call Saul (the 2019 winner), The Good Fight, Pachinko, Severance, Squid Game, Succession (last year’s winner), This Is Us and Yellowjackets.
“The 2022 TCA Awards are an exciting landmark for the organization and its members, as it will be the first time in three years that we are finally able to celebrate together in person,” said Melanie McFarland, TCA president and TV critic for Salon. “It’s fitting, then, that we should ring in this long-awaited occasion with one of the most competitive, talented, and star-heavy nominee rosters in recent memory. This lineup is a testament to how diverse and innovative the modern television landscape has become. We cannot wait to see who will rise above the rest when the winners are revealed at the 38th annual TCA Awards on Aug. 6.”
The nominations are voted on by the 200-plus-member group of television critics and journalists from the U.S. and Canada. The non-televised ceremony will take place at the Langham Huntington Hotel, where TCA will return to in-person panels for the first time since before the pandemic.
The winners of the career achievement and Heritage award will be announced later this summer. A full list of nominees follows:
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game – Netflix
Michael Keaton, Dopesick – Hulu
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets – Showtime
Mandy Moore, This Is Us – NBC
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul – AMC
Margaret Qualley, Maid – Netflix
Adam Scott, Severance – Apple TV+
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul – AMC
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout – Hulu
Jeremy Strong, Succession – HBO
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Pamela Adlon, Better Things – FX
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – ABC
Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere – HBO
Bill Hader, Barry – HBO
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary – ABC
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building – Hulu
Jean Smart, Hacks – HBO Max (2021 Winner in Category)
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso – Apple TV+
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION
The Beatles: Get Back – Disney+
Benjamin Franklin – PBS
Frontline – PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)
George Carlin’s American Dream – HBO
How To With John Wilson – HBO
Prehistoric Planet – Apple TV+
60 Minutes – CBS (2012 Winner in Category)
The Tinder Swindler – Netflix
We Need To Talk About Cosby – Showtime
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY
The Amazing Race – CBS (2011 Winner in Category)
Cheer – Netflix (2020 Winner in Category)
Finding Magic Mike – HBO Max
Legendary – HBO Max
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City – Bravo
Real World Homecoming: New Orleans – Paramount+
Take Out With Lisa Ling – HBO Max
Top Chef: Houston – Bravo
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING
Ada Twist, Scientist – Netflix
The Baby-Sitters Club – Netflix (2021 Winner in Category)
El Deafo – Apple TV+
Mira, Royal Detective – Disney Junior
Octonauts: Above & Beyond – Netflix
Odd Squad – PBS Kids
Ridley Jones – Netflix
Sesame Street – HBO Max
OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM
Abbott Elementary – ABC
Ghosts – CBS
Only Murders in the Building – Hulu
Pachinko – Apple TV+
Reservation Dogs – FX
Severance – Apple TV+
The White Lotus – HBO
Yellowjackets – Showtime
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES OR SPECIALS
Dopesick – Hulu
The Dropout – Hulu
The Girl From Plainville – Hulu
Maid – Netflix
Midnight Mass – Netflix
The Staircase – HBO Max
Station Eleven – HBO Max
Under the Banner of Heaven – FX
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
Better Call Saul – AMC (2019 Winner in Category)
The Good Fight – Paramount+
Pachinko – Apple TV+
Severance – Apple TV+
Squid Game – Netflix
Succession – HBO (2020 Winner in Category)
This Is Us – NBC
Yellowjackets – Showtime
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Abbott Elementary – ABC
Atlanta – FX (2017 Winner in Category)
Barry – HBO
Ghosts – CBS
Hacks – HBO Max
Only Murders In The Building – Hulu
Reservation Dogs – FX
Ted Lasso – Apple TV+ (2021 Winner in Category)
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY, TALK OR SKETCH
The Amber Ruffin Show – Peacock
A Black Lady Sketch Show – HBO (2020 Winner in Category)
I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson – Netflix
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – HBO (2021, 2019 & 2018 Winner in Category)
Late Night With Seth Meyers – NBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert – CBS
Saturday Night Live – NBC
Ziwe – Showtime
PROGRAM OF THE YEAR
Abbott Elementary – ABC
Better Call Saul – AMC
Hacks – HBO Max
Severance – Apple TV+
Squid Game – Netflix
Succession – HBO
The White Lotus – HBO
Yellowjackets – Showtime
NETWORK TALLY
Netflix – 13
HBO – 12
Apple TV+ – 10
HBO Max – 9
Hulu – 8
Showtime – 6
ABC – 5
CBS – 5
FX-5
AMC – 4
NBC – 4
Bravo – 2
Paramount+ – 2
PBS – 2
Disney+ – 1
Disney Junior – 1
Peacock – 1
PBS Kids – 1
PROGRAMS WITH MULTIPLE NOMINATIONS
Abbott Elementary, ABC – 5
Better Call Saul, AMC – 4
Severance, Apple TV+ – 4
Yellowjackets, Showtime – 4
Hacks, HBO Max – 3
Only Murders In The Building, Hulu – 3
Squid Game, Netflix – 3
Succession, HBO – 3
Barry, HBO – 2
Dopesick, Hulu – 2
The Dropout, Hulu – 2
Ghosts, CBS – 2
Maid, Netflix – 2
Pachinko, Apple TV+ – 2
Reservation Dogs, FX – 2
Ted Lasso, Apple TV+ – 2
This Is Us, NBC – 2
The White Lotus, HBO – 2
