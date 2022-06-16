‘Abbott Elementary’ Leads TV Critics Awards Nominations

As it turns out, broadcast television isn’t dead after all.

ABC’s breakout freshman comedy Abbott Elementary leads all series nominations at the annual Television Critics Association’s awards. The comedy created by and starring Quinta Brunson scored five nominations, topping AMC’s Better Call Saul, Apple’s Severance and Showtime’s Yellowjackets — each of which earned four mentions. HBO Max’s Hacks, Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, Netflix’s Squid Game and HBO’s Succession scored three each.

Among all platforms, HBO (12) and HBO Max (nine) combined to lead the pack with 21. Netflix came in second with 13, followed by Apple with 10.

The TCA’s program of the year category is dominated by first-year shows and features Abbott Elementary, Severance, Squid Game, The White Lotus and Yellowjackets competing for the coveted prize alongside Better Call Saul, Succession and Hacks.

Abbott Elementary also collected individual nominations for Brunson and co-star Janelle James while also competing for achievement in comedy and new program.

The comedy category also features 2017 winner Atlanta, Barry, Ghosts, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building, Reservation Dogs and last year’s victor, Ted Lasso. The drama series category includes Better Call Saul (the 2019 winner), The Good Fight, Pachinko, Severance, Squid Game, Succession (last year’s winner), This Is Us and Yellowjackets.

“The 2022 TCA Awards are an exciting landmark for the organization and its members, as it will be the first time in three years that we are finally able to celebrate together in person,” said Melanie McFarland, TCA president and TV critic for Salon. “It’s fitting, then, that we should ring in this long-awaited occasion with one of the most competitive, talented, and star-heavy nominee rosters in recent memory. This lineup is a testament to how diverse and innovative the modern television landscape has become. We cannot wait to see who will rise above the rest when the winners are revealed at the 38th annual TCA Awards on Aug. 6.”

The nominations are voted on by the 200-plus-member group of television critics and journalists from the U.S. and Canada. The non-televised ceremony will take place at the Langham Huntington Hotel, where TCA will return to in-person panels for the first time since before the pandemic.

The winners of the career achievement and Heritage award will be announced later this summer. A full list of nominees follows:

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game – Netflix

Michael Keaton, Dopesick – Hulu

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets – Showtime

Mandy Moore, This Is Us – NBC

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul – AMC

Margaret Qualley, Maid – Netflix

Adam Scott, Severance – Apple TV+

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul – AMC

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout – Hulu

Jeremy Strong, Succession – HBO

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, Better Things – FX

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – ABC

Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere – HBO

Bill Hader, Barry – HBO

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary – ABC

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building – Hulu

Jean Smart, Hacks – HBO Max (2021 Winner in Category)

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso – Apple TV+

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

The Beatles: Get Back – Disney+

Benjamin Franklin – PBS

Frontline – PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)

​​George Carlin’s American Dream – HBO

How To With John Wilson – HBO

Prehistoric Planet – Apple TV+

60 Minutes – CBS (2012 Winner in Category)

The Tinder Swindler – Netflix

We Need To Talk About Cosby – Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

The Amazing Race – CBS (2011 Winner in Category)

Cheer – Netflix (2020 Winner in Category)

Finding Magic Mike – HBO Max

Legendary – HBO Max

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City – Bravo

Real World Homecoming: New Orleans – Paramount+

Take Out With Lisa Ling – HBO Max

Top Chef: Houston – Bravo

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

Ada Twist, Scientist – Netflix

The Baby-Sitters Club – Netflix (2021 Winner in Category)

El Deafo – Apple TV+

Mira, Royal Detective – Disney Junior

Octonauts: Above & Beyond – Netflix

Odd Squad – PBS Kids

Ridley Jones – Netflix

Sesame Street – HBO Max

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

Abbott Elementary – ABC

Ghosts – CBS

Only Murders in the Building – Hulu

Pachinko – Apple TV+

Reservation Dogs – FX

Severance – Apple TV+

The White Lotus – HBO

Yellowjackets – Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES OR SPECIALS

Dopesick – Hulu

The Dropout – Hulu

The Girl From Plainville – Hulu

Maid – Netflix

Midnight Mass – Netflix

The Staircase – HBO Max

Station Eleven – HBO Max

Under the Banner of Heaven – FX

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Better Call Saul – AMC (2019 Winner in Category)

The Good Fight – Paramount+

Pachinko – Apple TV+

Severance – Apple TV+

Squid Game – Netflix

Succession – HBO (2020 Winner in Category)

This Is Us – NBC

Yellowjackets – Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Abbott Elementary – ABC

Atlanta – FX (2017 Winner in Category)

Barry – HBO

Ghosts – CBS

Hacks – HBO Max

Only Murders In The Building – Hulu

Reservation Dogs – FX

Ted Lasso – Apple TV+ (2021 Winner in Category)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY, TALK OR SKETCH

The Amber Ruffin Show – Peacock

A Black Lady Sketch Show – HBO (2020 Winner in Category)

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson – Netflix

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – HBO (2021, 2019 & 2018 Winner in Category)

Late Night With Seth Meyers – NBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert – CBS

Saturday Night Live – NBC

Ziwe – Showtime

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

Abbott Elementary – ABC

Better Call Saul – AMC

Hacks – HBO Max

Severance – Apple TV+

Squid Game – Netflix

Succession – HBO

The White Lotus – HBO

Yellowjackets – Showtime

NETWORK TALLY

Netflix – 13

HBO – 12

Apple TV+ – 10

HBO Max – 9

Hulu – 8

Showtime – 6

ABC – 5

CBS – 5

FX-5

AMC – 4

NBC – 4

Bravo – 2

Paramount+ – 2

PBS – 2

Disney+ – 1

Disney Junior – 1

Peacock – 1

PBS Kids – 1

PROGRAMS WITH MULTIPLE NOMINATIONS

Abbott Elementary, ABC – 5

Better Call Saul, AMC – 4

Severance, Apple TV+ – 4

Yellowjackets, Showtime – 4

Hacks, HBO Max – 3

Only Murders In The Building, Hulu – 3

Squid Game, Netflix – 3

Succession, HBO – 3

Barry, HBO – 2

Dopesick, Hulu – 2

The Dropout, Hulu – 2

Ghosts, CBS – 2

Maid, Netflix – 2

Pachinko, Apple TV+ – 2

Reservation Dogs, FX – 2

Ted Lasso, Apple TV+ – 2

This Is Us, NBC – 2

The White Lotus, HBO – 2