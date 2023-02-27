SAG Awards: Quinta Brunson Praises ‘Abbott Elementary’ Cast for Making Her a “Better Actor”

- Share this article on Facebook
The cast of Abbott Elementary kept the laughs coming while accepting outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series award at the 2023 SAG Awards.
Quinta Brunson took to the stage to accept the honor alongside cast members Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti and Sheryl Lee Ralph.
After thanking their peers for the honor, Bruson explained that the award meant a lot “because being a part of this ensemble means the world to me.”
“I unfortunately and fortunately spend a lot of time on three sides of this,” she said, acknowledging her roles as an actor, creator and producer on the sitcom. “When I get to be a part of this ensemble, these people bring me back down to earth. They make me a better actor. They allow me to become an actress that I’m proud of.”
After admitting that acting is sometimes the “hardest” part of her job, Brunson said that being a member of the Abbott Elementary ensemble “makes me a better actor every single day.”
“Thank you for recognizing the work of these amazing people. They are the best and they are so fucking funny all the time,” she continued. “They really are so funny and good at acting. I’m in awe of all of them at every single turn.”
Brunson concluded the speech by noting the award felt particularly special because it came from other actors. “The peer award hit different, don’t it?” she said as her cast members agreed.
Abbott Elementary was up against Barry, The Bear, Hacks and Only Murders in the Building in the category.
The 2023 SAG Awards trophies were handed out at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Feb. 26.
