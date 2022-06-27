‘Abbott Elementary’ Trio to Host TV Critics Awards

The Television Critics Association’s annual awards is going to get schooled.

Abbott Elementary stars Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter and Sheryl Lee Ralph will host the 38th annual awards show, the critics group announced Monday. The ceremony, set to take place Aug. 6 in Pasadena, marks the first in-person show since 2019.

The hosting selection comes as Abbott Elementary led the pack of nominations with five mentions, including the prestigious program of the year and new program. James is nominated alongside Abbott Elementary star and creator Quinta Brunson for individual achievement in comedy.

“We are ecstatic to finally be able to gather in person again for this year’s TCA Awards, and we’re going all out with not one, but three talented hosts for the occasion,” said Melanie McFarland, TCA president and TV critic at Salon. “Through Abbott Elementary, ABC has revitalized the concept of the must-see network comedy, reminding us of the hope shows like this provide in challenging times. With these multitalented co-stars Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter and the eternally captivating Sheryl Lee Ralph, we expect the TCA Awards on Aug. 6 to be in a class by itself.”

James, Walter and Ralph join a list of former TCA Awards hosts that also includes Desus & Mero, Robin Thede, Kristin Chenoweth, Jaime Camil, James Corden, Terry Crews, Bryan Cranston, Ellen DeGeneres, Conan O’Brien, Drew Carey, Craig Ferguson, Wanda Sykes, the Smothers Brothers, Nick Offerman, Key & Peele and Bob Newhart.

The TCA Awards nominations are voted on by the 200-plus-member group of television critics and journalists from the U.S. and Canada. The non-televised ceremony will take place at the Langham Huntington Hotel, where TCA will return to in-person panels for the first time since before the pandemic.