‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘The White Lotus’ and ‘Yellowjackets’ Among Top Winners at LGBTQ Critics’ Dorian TV Awards

Abbott Elementary, The White Lotus and Yellowjackets were among the top winners at the GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics’ Dorians TV Awards, which were announced Wednesday. The shows took home the awards for best TV comedy, miniseries and drama, respectively.

Bob’s Burgers, Heartstopper, Squid Game and The Other Two were also among the winners. Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey won best TV performance, while The White Lotus‘ Jennifer Coolidge won best supporting TV performance and the Wilde Wit award.

GALECA’s inaugural TV Icon honor (streamlined from its original name, The “You Deserve An Award!” Award), came out a tie. The Good Fight and The Gilded Age star Christine Baranski shares the title with comic actress Cassandra Peterson, known best as her alter ego Elvira.

Actor-comedian Jerrod Carmichael was named LGBTQIA+ TV Trailblazer “for creating art that inspires empathy, truth and equity.” Pose star Michaela Jaé Rodriguez was last year’s recipient.

“Rothaniel Jerrod Carmichael, raised in a low-income household in North Carolina, was just 26 when he helped convince NBC to put his own sitcom on the air back in 2015,” said GALECA Executive Director John Griffiths. “The Carmichael Show proved then he was not only an entertainment wunderkind, but one who mixed his determination with rare heart and purpose, shedding light on hot-button societal issues from racism to police brutality with the sort of frankness fictional TV rarely does.”

In coming out in his HBO comedy special Rothaniel this year, Griffiths added, “He did so with the sort of self-effacing wit, vulnerability and observational humor that would make his heroes Richard Pryor and George Carlin proud. Carmichael has no doubt helped a lot of people turn a page.”

The full list of winners is below.

BEST TV DRAMA

Yellowjackets (Showtime) (WINNER)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Heartstopper (Netflix)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Succession (HBO)

BEST TV COMEDY

Abbott Elementary (ABC) (WINNER)

Barry (HBO)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Other Two (HBO Max)

Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max)

BEST LGBTQ TV SHOW

Heartstopper (Netflix) (WINNER)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Other Two (HBO Max)

Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

BEST TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES

The White Lotus (HBO) (WINNER)

Dopesick (Hulu)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Midnight Mass (Netflix)

Station Eleven (HBO Max)

BEST NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE TV SHOW

Squid Game (Netflix) (WINNER)

Elite (Netflix)

Lupin (Netflix)

My Brilliant Friend (HBO)

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

BEST UNSUNG TV SHOW

The Other Two (HBO Max) (WINNER)

Better Things (FX)

Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max)

Russian Doll (Netflix)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

We Are Lady Parts (Peacock)

BEST TV PERFORMANCE

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets (Showtime) (WINNER)

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Kit Connor, Heartstopper (Netflix)

Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)

Lily James, Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll (Netflix)

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout (HBO)

Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO Max)

Zendaya, Euphoria (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (HBO) (WINNER)

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus (HBO)

Anthony Carrigan, Barry (HBO)

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO Max)

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession (HBO)

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria (HBO)

BEST TV MUSICAL PERFORMANCE

Beyoncé, “Be Alive,” 94th Academy Awards (ABC) (WINNER)

Kristin Chenoweth and cast, “Tribulation,” Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

Bridget Everett and Jeff Hiller, “Don’t Give Up,” Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

Jean Smart, “You Make Me Feel Like a Natural Woman,” Hacks (HBO Max)

Cecily Strong and cast, “Corn Puddin’,” Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

Hannah Waddingham and cast, “Never Gonna Give You Up,” Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

BEST TV DOCUMENTARY OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES

The Andy Warhol Diaries (Netflix) (WINNER)

The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)

How To with John Wilson (HBO)

Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known (HBO)

We Need to Talk About Cosby (Showtime)

BEST CURRENT AFFAIRS PROGRAM

ZIWE (Showtime) (WINNER)

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

The Rachel Maddow Show (MSNBC)

BEST ANIMATED SHOW

Bob’s Burgers (Fox) (WINNER)

Arcane (Netflix)

Big Mouth (Netflix)

Q Force (Netflix)

Tuca & Bertie (Adult Swim)

What If … ? (Disney+)

BEST REALITY SHOW

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) (WINNER)

Legendary (HBO Max)

The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans (Paramount+)

Survivor (CBS)

Top Chef: Houston (Bravo)

We’re Here (HBO)

MOST VISUALLY STRIKING TV SHOW

Euphoria (HBO) (WINNER)

The Gilded Age (HBO)

Loki (Disney+)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

CAMPIEST TV SHOW

Girls5Eva (Peacock) (WINNER)

Diana: The Musical (Netflix)

Euphoria (HBO)

Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu)

Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

WILDE WIT AWARD

Jennifer Coolidge (WINNER)

Joel Kim Booster

Quinta Brunson

Jerrod Carmichael

Bowen Yang

GALECA TV ICON AWARD (TIE)

Christine Baranski (WINNER)

Cassandra Peterson (WINNER)

Gillian Anderson

Lynda Carter

Kim Cattrall

GALECA LGBTQIA+ TV TRAILBLAZER

Jerrod Carmichael (WINNER)

Margaret Cho

Russell T Davies

Kate McKinnon

Bowen Yang