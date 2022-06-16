ABC Reveals 2022 Fall Premiere Dates, Return of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

ABC announced return dates for its 2022 fall slate, including the premieres for its new Hilary Swank drama Alaska Daily, spin-off The Rookie: Feds and its top-rated soap Grey’s Anatomy.

The broadcaster is launching a traditional premiere week on Sept. 21, rolling out all of its fall shows within a couple of weeks.

Notable new titles include Alaska Daily, which gets the coveted post-Grey’s slot on Thursday nights starting Oct. 6 and follows Swank as a disgraced reporter who leaves her high-profile New York life behind to join a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage. There’s also The Rookie: Feds starring Niecy Nash-Betts as the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy on Sept. 27 and Celebrity Jeopardy!, with the iconic game show’s Hollywood edition beginning Sept. 25.

Also of note, the long-running reality show Shark Tank airs its first-ever live episode when it returns Sept. 23.

Here is the schedule with new shows in bold.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21

8:00 p.m. “The Conners”

8:30 p.m. “The Goldbergs”

9:00 p.m. “Abbott Elementary” (new night)

9:31 p.m. “Home Economics”

10:00 p.m. “Big Sky” (new night)

FRIDAY, SEPT. 23

8:00 p.m. “Shark Tank”

9:01 p.m. “20/20” (two hours)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 25

8:00 p.m. “Celebrity Jeopardy!”

9:00 p.m. “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune”

10:00 p.m. “The Rookie”

TUESDAY, SEPT. 27

8:00 p.m. “Bachelor in Paradise”

10:00 p.m. “The Rookie: Feds”

SUNDAY, OCT. 2

7:00 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

MONDAY, OCT. 3

8:00 p.m. “Bachelor in Paradise”

10:00 p.m. “The Good Doctor”

THURSDAY, OCT. 6

8:00 p.m. “Station 19”

9:00 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy”

10:01 p.m. “Alaska Daily”