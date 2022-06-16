ABC Reveals 2022 Fall Premiere Dates, Return of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

- Share this article on Facebook
ABC announced return dates for its 2022 fall slate, including the premieres for its new Hilary Swank drama Alaska Daily, spin-off The Rookie: Feds and its top-rated soap Grey’s Anatomy.
The broadcaster is launching a traditional premiere week on Sept. 21, rolling out all of its fall shows within a couple of weeks.
Notable new titles include Alaska Daily, which gets the coveted post-Grey’s slot on Thursday nights starting Oct. 6 and follows Swank as a disgraced reporter who leaves her high-profile New York life behind to join a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage. There’s also The Rookie: Feds starring Niecy Nash-Betts as the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy on Sept. 27 and Celebrity Jeopardy!, with the iconic game show’s Hollywood edition beginning Sept. 25.
Also of note, the long-running reality show Shark Tank airs its first-ever live episode when it returns Sept. 23.
Here is the schedule with new shows in bold.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21
8:00 p.m. “The Conners”
8:30 p.m. “The Goldbergs”
9:00 p.m. “Abbott Elementary” (new night)
9:31 p.m. “Home Economics”
10:00 p.m. “Big Sky” (new night)
FRIDAY, SEPT. 23
8:00 p.m. “Shark Tank”
9:01 p.m. “20/20” (two hours)
SUNDAY, SEPT. 25
8:00 p.m. “Celebrity Jeopardy!”
9:00 p.m. “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune”
10:00 p.m. “The Rookie”
TUESDAY, SEPT. 27
8:00 p.m. “Bachelor in Paradise”
10:00 p.m. “The Rookie: Feds”
SUNDAY, OCT. 2
7:00 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos”
MONDAY, OCT. 3
8:00 p.m. “Bachelor in Paradise”
10:00 p.m. “The Good Doctor”
THURSDAY, OCT. 6
8:00 p.m. “Station 19”
9:00 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy”
10:01 p.m. “Alaska Daily”
