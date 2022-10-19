‘Alaska Daily’ Soars in Multi-Platform Ratings for ABC

ABC’s rookie drama Alaska Daily gathered a solid audience over its first week of circulation.

Aided by a strong showing on streaming — where the majority of its adult 18-49 audience tuned in — Alaska Daily’s series premiere brought in 8.7 million viewers over its first seven days, according to Nielsen and ABC figures. The Hilary Swank-led drama also drew the biggest audience of the network’s three Thursday shows in Nielsen’s seven-day ratings.

The Oct. 6 premiere had a same-day, on-air audience of 3.59 million viewers and a 0.32 rating in the key ad demographic of adults 18-49. After a week of DVR and on-demand viewing, it grew by 2.68 million viewers to 6.27 million, per Nielsen — passing its Thursday night lead-ins Grey’s Anatomy (6.06 million) and Station 19 (5.82 million). It also topped the other 10 p.m. network shows, CBS’ CSI: Vegas (5.56 million) and NBC’s Law & Order: Organized Crime (4.93 million). Alaska Daily’s 18-49 rating grew to a 0.5 over seven days in the Nielsen tally.

Streaming on Hulu, the ABC app and other platforms totaled 2.4 million viewers, ABC says, pushing Alaska Daily’s total audience to 8.7 million. Streaming also bumped the premiere’s 18-49 rating to 1.69 — meaning that about 70 percent of viewers in that demo watched the show through a streaming platform. (A 1.69 rating in the 18-49 demo equates to about 2.2 million people in that age group.)

Alaska Daily’s multi-platform showing puts it ahead of fellow ABC newcomer The Rookie: Feds (6.3 million viewers, 1.48 in 18-49 across platforms), the sixth season premiere of The Good Doctor (7.8 million, 1.34) and the season five debut of The Rookie (8.2 million, 1.43). It also topped the season premiere of Abbott Elementary in total viewers (7 million), though the comedy had a stronger 18-49 rating at 2.38 across platforms.