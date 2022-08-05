Rosanna Arquette Boards ‘Big Sky’ for Season 3

- Share this article on Facebook
ABC’s Big Sky is adding to its season three cast.
Rosanna Arquette will recur on the David E. Kelley-created series, which has also acquired a subtitle: The show will be known as Big Sky: Deadly Trails for the coming season, as its primary case revolves around a backcountry hiking trip.
Arquette (Ratched, Pulp Fiction) will play Virginia “Gigi” Cessna, Jenny’s (Katheryn Winnick) charismatic and fast-talking mother. Gigi is also a world-class scam artist who used childhood Jenny in some of her grifts, much to the now grown Jenny’s resentment. When Gigi returns to Helena, Montana, to pull her latest con, Jenny catches on to her, and mother and daughter have to work through their relationship.
Big Sky will also feature new regulars in Jensen Ackles and Reba McEntire, who will also narrate the season. Jenny, Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) and newly appointed Sheriff Beau Arlen (Ackles) investigate the fallout after a backcountry trip led by charismatic outfitter Sunny Barnes (McEntire) goes sideways.
Arquette recently filmed a role (as herself) in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm director Jason Woliner’s Peacock series and will appear in Netflix’s Florida Man, executive produced by Jason Bateman. Her recent credits also include Showtime’s The L Word: Generation Q (reprising a role from the original series) and the 2018 feature The Etruscan Smile, opposite Brian Cox. She is repped by Greene Talent, Ellen Meyer Management and Gang Tyre.
