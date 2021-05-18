Craig Erwich on Programming Hulu and ABC; Why ‘Rebel’ Was Canceled

While ABC programming is available on Hulu, Craig Erwich knows his broadcast network and Disney’s ad-supported streaming platform have two different audiences.

The veteran Hulu head of originals added ABC Entertainment president to his purview in December as part of a major Disney executive realignment that prioritized streaming at the conglomerate. Now, after meeting the press corps and ahead of his first (virtual) presentation to Madison Avenue ad buyers, Erwich is opening up about the delineations between ABC and Hulu.

ABC, as he sees it, is a home for broad programming that’s aspirational in tone and features big characters who can cut through the cluttered landscape. Hulu, which exposes ABC content to a different audience, is meant to drive conversation and feature content that’s not as broad as ABC.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Erwich opens up about how Hulu and ABC complement one another, drawing top talent to broadcast and why Rebel, the first original series from Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff, was canceled after airing only five episodes.

How do you think about what belongs on ABC vs. on Hulu as an original?

Any decision starts with the audience and the viewer, that’s the first consideration. The viewers and the audience look to ABC and Hulu for sometimes different things. They afford different opportunities for our creators. What is great now is that we have, as a combined oversight, have a bigger chessboard, which allows us to see more moves and more opportunities. I get a lot of questions and we talk a lot about what’s on ABC and what’s on Hulu but the fact is ABC shows are on Hulu the next day. The platforms complement each other. For the audience member, they’re not really making a distinction. We have people who show up religiously — lots of them — every Thursday night to catch up on the latest chapter of the ongoing Grey’s Anatomy saga and there are people who, the subsequent day, weeks and months, go to Hulu to watch it. There are different access points for the same story. The net effect is that more people are watching these shows.

How do you delineate, during the development process, what belongs on which platform?

Broadcast, for the creative community, represents a huge opportunity. David E. Kelly came back to broadcast, the result of which was Big Sky — which was the most-watched new drama and new program of the year. We have separate creative filters for each platform. People look to ABC to be inspired and informed; it’s an aspirational brand. Live events, family comedies, shows about heroes — like Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 and The Good Doctor telling the stories of the frontline workers — these are shows that people can come together around. Those are good hallmarks of what people look to ABC for. All of those shows are on Hulu the next day and are consumed by the Hulu audience. Hulu is a different experience. It’s an on-demand platform and people are curating their own set of content of what they want to watch and when they want to watch it. These shows on Hulu are intended to drive conversation and maybe tackle subjects or themes that might not be as broad as ABC. The thru line is creative excellence and do these stories reflect our world? And then the tones and concepts are almost secondary considerations.

How often are you talking with other execs from Disney+, Freeform, FX and so on about which programming belongs where? FX and Hulu have to hear a lot of the same pitches. If so, what’s your pitch for Hulu?

The senior leadership team of Disney in constant communication. We all have the same charter: to serve our viewers. [FX’s] John Landgraf, and any of the other heads of content brands, has his own strategy and filter, which has been extremely successful. What’s great about what we have now is that there are just more opportunities for the creators at Disney Television Studios. If there’s a great story to be told, there’s a home for it. And that’s a win for the creative community and that’s a win for our audience.

With your first broadcast upfronts effectively behind you, what’s the hardest call you had to make and why?

There were a lot of hard calls; I can’t choose among our children. There are a lot of passionate creators and audiences who might not see their shows coming back. That said, I’m confident that the new crop of programming will live up to the legacy and the excellence of those shows that came before. So we’re moving on and looking forward to fall and midseason.

If you were a betting person, what would you say the odds of a traditional pilot season returning are?

We don’t think of it in terms of traditional pilot seasons vs. untraditional pilot seasons. We’re focused on the creative and not on the timelines. Obviously, there will always be a shape or an outline to what you’re thinking about as a traditional pilot season. But even right now, we’re in production on two or three pilots that were green lit during what you’d consider the traditional pilot season. But we decided these needed more time to be excellent. If we’re going to go to our audience and say, “We think this is great,” this show has to be great. That’s why we have our strong bands. We take the time, we take the flexibility and try and do what’s best for each show.

What are the odds of returning to a traditional upfront where everyone packs into New York theaters again?

I can tell you I’m looking forward to everyone being together again, regardless of whether it’s the upfronts nor just life in general.

You’re coming off of a very different pilot season and upfront week; complete this sentence: the most alarming trend I’m seeing is…

You’re catching me at a very hopeful and optimistic mood so alarm and fear and trepidation is not top of mind for me.

Much of the pickups this season came well before upfronts this month. Is the shift to year-round development finally here to stay?

Sure. We have a lot of creators at Disney TV Studios who are working on multiple projects. We’re ready when they are. The audience’s calendar is always open for a great show and when the shows are ready to bring to them, we’ll do so.

In a world in which there is increasing emphasis on streaming, what’s your pitch for a writer or star to do broadcast?

There is still a huge opportunity to amass not just an audience but to create conversations that people want to be a part of the next day, whether it’s our live events like New Year’s Rockin’ Eve or a Disney sing-along or the CMAs. I say look no further than what we did with Big Sky. The best advertisement for your company are always the shows you’re producing. The rest of it is theoretical. When I look at what Big Sky did and the impact it had on ABC’s lineup, the impact it had on popular culture — Ronald was probably the breakout villain of the last year — and that’s the opportunity. Do you, the writer, have a character in mind that you think can register the way that Big Sky’s characters do? We have a great canvas for you to paint on.

How has the past year impacted the kinds of stories that you want to tell?

I was very proud of what the showrunners and team at ABC did. I look around the whole television landscape and I don’t see anybody telling the really important stories of the frontline workers like ABC did. In five to 10 years when people want to reflect back to what that time was like, I believe they’ll look to Station 19, The Good Doctor, Grey’s Anatomy and The Rookie for those stories. That’s something we are extraordinarily proud of — and I think ABC should get more credit for it.

And what do you suspect audiences will be after, content-wise, on the other side of the pandemic?

Audiences are pretty resilient. Every time there’s a shift in our culture, there’s always this rush to try and figure out what audiences want. They want excellence, they want to be surprised, they want to be entertained, they want to think about something they haven’t thought about before, they want to see stories from people who haven’t been given a platform before. And they want to see themselves in the shows and that’s what we will continue to serve up to them.

So many projects and deals fell apart / went away during the pandemic, the one that hurt most was…

I got here [to ABC] in December. We had a robust and creatively excellent slate of current programming. It was really about discussing how do we focus in on the opportunities ahead of us. That’s where my focus has been.

Talk me through the decision to outright cancel Rebel after only five episodes vs. giving it more time to find an audience on either ABC or Hulu?

[Rebel creator] Krista Vernoff is brilliant. She’s a vital partner to us and part of the Disney family. She created something very special there. Given the show and given our partnership with Krista, we gave it a really big launch. We focused a lot of our efforts across the entire company in telling people about this show and unfortunately the audience didn’t amass the way it needed to. We tried to give the decision and the show every benefit of the doubt, but ultimately we just couldn’t find a path forward.

Did you discuss holding off on the decision on the show’s future until after the show finished its run? NBC is doing the same with its midseason bubble shows that are still airing their seasons.

It was a very carefully considered decision and one we tried to be methodical about. Part of the process was examining the behavior in terms of on demand viewing and catch up. How is it performing days after its performance on multiplatform viewing? And there was just not a trend there toward continuing to build the audience. Ultimately that’s what led to a very difficult decision.

Will a show that doesn’t work on linear ever move to Hulu as an original? CBS moved three shows to Paramount+ this week alone, for example.

We’re always very opportunistic and open about how to program Hulu. We’ve moved shows back and forth before. We have Love, Victor coming out in a few weeks, which was on Disney+. We have a lot of flexibility as to what we do. But it has to be the right opportunity.

This interview has been exited and condensed for clarity.