ABC Taps Brianna Bennett to Head Drama Development

ABC has named Brianna Bennett to lead its drama development team.

Bennett will be senior vp drama development at the network, overseeing the department’s daily operations and supervising the creative for ABC’s drama pilots. The former ViacomCBS and Fox executive will report to Simran Sethi, executive vp development and content strategy.

“Brianna is an amazing creative executive whose intellect, instinct and passion will drive our drama development forward as we continue to prioritize, nurture and sustain culturally inclusive and impactful storytelling,” said Sethi. “Her depth of experience and love of broadcast television will serve ABC’s commitment to bold and groundbreaking content with a watchful eye toward intersectionality.”

Bennett comes to ABC from ViacomCBS, where she’s served as vp drama development since 2014. During her time there she worked on series for CBS (including SEAL Team, Evil, NCIS: Hawai’i), The CW (Dynasty, Nancy Drew, Walker) and other outlets (Netflix’s Insatiable and Peacock’s The Lost Symbol). She was part of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Next Gen class of executives under age 35 in 2015.

Prior to joining ViacomCBS, Bennett worked at Fox, helping develop shows including Empire, The Following and Sleepy Hollow.

“I’m looking forward to working with Simran and the entire team on developing the next great drama for ABC, a network that has long been defined by some of the most important and trailblazing shows of our time,” said Bennett. “This is an exhilarating time to be a creator and writer in entertainment, especially for new and up-and-coming voices — there’s no limit to the stories we can tell.”