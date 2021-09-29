ABC’s ‘The Shot: Race to the Vaccine,’ CNN’s ‘The Death of George Floyd’ Among News Emmy Winners

ABC’s The Shot: Race to the Vaccine and CNN’s The Death of George Floyd were among the winners of the 42nd Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards on Tuesday night.

Journalist Patricia Janiot welcomed viewers to the virtual ceremony, soon announcing that Vice News’ American Uprising was the recipient of the evening’s first award: outstanding breaking news story in a newscast. The award was accepted by correspondent Alzo Slade, who declared: “There are no words to describe the summer of 2020.” He added that Vice attempted to capture the “energy of a country in flux.”

Vice News had more nominations than any other nightly newscast, with 16 in total. During the evening, Vice picked up outstanding newscast, which Krishna Andavolu explained had to be rebuilt remotely amid the pandemic.

“Tonight, we celebrate these news industry professionals who in the unprecedented year of 2020 navigated a global health crisis and a presidential election that shook the very bedrock of our democracy,” said Adam Sharp, president and CEO of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, which hosted the event, in a statement.

CBS’s 60 Minutes: On the Frontline won outstanding breaking news in a news magazine. In the category of writing, the award went to The CBS Evening News With Norah O’Donnell: On the Road With Steve Hartman. After a brief technical snafu, Hartman appeared on video and accepted the honor.

Bruce Paisner, CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, awarded best current affairs program to ITV’s In Cold Blood. Nominees in the category came from Kenya, The Netherlands, the U.K. and Brazil, and explored topics from child trafficking, to the hunt for Libya’s missing billions, to a healthcare scandal in the U.K., to the daily routines of hospitals dealing with COVID-19.

Later in the show, The New York Times was awarded outstanding long feature in a newscast for How the Police Killed Breanna Taylor. Meanwhile, The Luanda Leaks from PBS took home the award for investigative report in a news magazine, and best feature story went to Disgrace: Investigations by Vice.

Telemundo anchor Julio Vaqueiro awarded outstanding breaking news coverage to CNN’s The Death of George Floyd. In the area of video journalism, Frontline: Taliban Country took the trophy. ABC’s The Shot: The Shot: Race to the Vaccine won best health or medical coverage.

A Hollywood name emerged when Alicia Keys was recognized with a win for best promotional announcement for Coronavirus Global Town Hall.

Elsewhere, Norah O’Donnell presented the best edited interview to Axio’s President Donald J. Trump-An Interview, accepted by political correspondent Jonathan Swan. Within the interview categories, veteran broadcaster Savannah Guthrie was handed the best live interview award for her NBC News special with Trump.

Best newscast or news magazine in Spanish went to Telemundo, accepted by Jose Diaz-Balart, who returned earlier this month to MSNBC’s daytime lineup as a weekday anchor.

As the first of two individual ceremonies, the event was streamed live on the NATAS’ viewing platform. Documentary categories will be presented on Wednesday evening.

View the complete winners list here.