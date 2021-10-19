ABC Nabs Comedy From ‘Carmichael Show’ Alum Ajay Saghal

ABC is continuing to push into year-round development with a pilot order for a comedy called The Son-in-Law.

The single-camera project comes from Disney’s 20th Television and writer Ajay Saghal (The Carmichael Show, Netflix’s Merry Happy Whatever). The potential series follows a salt of the earth man who finds himself seeking the approval of his new fiancée’s sophisticated parents — even as he’s a difficult to impress father-in-law to his daughter’s longtime boyfriend.

Saghal will write the pilot and executive produce alongside Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar (Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., Fresh Off the Boat) of The Detective Agency.

The Son-in-Law is the first comedy pilot order for ABC this fall; it’s unclear at the moment whether it would be considered for later in the current season or for 2022-23. The network has also ordered pilots for an L.A. Law sequel — with Blair Underwood and Corbin Bernsen set to reprise their roles from the original series — and an Alaska-set newspaper drama starring Hilary Swank from writer-director Tom McCarthy.

The network, like a number of other outlets, has pivoted to a more year-round development model as a result of the pandemic.

Saghal’s credits also include the 2018 CBS pilot Pandas in New York. He is repped by 3Arts and attorney Warren Dern.