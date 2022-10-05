ABC Development Head on ‘Alaska Daily,’ Streaming Growth: “We’re Excited”

Two weeks of the 2022-23 TV season, traditional Nielsen ratings for entertainment programming have continued on their years-long downward trend. Aside from a couple of NFL games, no primetime show in premiere week hit 10 million viewers, even with a week of delayed viewing.

There is, however, evidence that viewers are still finding network series, as a handful of streaming numbers indicate. ABC’s Abbott Elementary climbed from 2.92 million viewers for its on-air premiere to 7 million after a week across all platforms — with 2.7 million of those viewers coming via streaming and digital platforms. The network’s drama The Rookie went from 3.36 million same-day viewers to 8.2 million after a week of multi-platform viewing. The adults 18-49 ratings for both shows also more than tripled.

Numbers like that give Simran Sethi, executive vp programming and content strategy at ABC Entertainment, optimism about the state of the business. “The audience is still there for us,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “It feels like a very vibrant marketplace for strong, broad storytelling.”

Sethi, who heads both development and current programming at ABC, spoke with THR about the opening of the season, the network’s high-profile new drama Alaska Daily, starring Hilary Swank, and prioritizing multiple development cycles during the year.

I’d like to start off by asking you how you’re feeling with the first couple of weeks of the season in the books and with the Thursday lineup about to hit this week.

We’re excited. It’s always an exciting time after summer with our original unscripted programming, and Bachelor in Paradise, which is one of my favorite shows. And I think seeing the Abbott [Elementary] news and the fact that in live-seven and multi-platform we were up 318 percent in seven days, and we increased to 7 million viewers in seven days, is really, really encouraging and an exciting reminder that you still bring people together with a great, great show. And then The Rookie: Feds premiered last week — it’s still early days on those numbers, but it held 60 percent of its lead-in, which is nice. And it was the same live number as The Rookie mothership [in adults 18-49]. I feel good about that.

With Thursday, it’s interesting launching a show that’s in its 19th season [Grey’s Anatomy] and a show that’s in its first season [Alaska Daily] back to back. And it’s such a lovely contrast and a testament to how good our creators are. Krista [Vernoff] and Shonda [Rhimes] are telling incredible stories [on Grey’s], even in the 19th season, with this new crop of interns, that feels very much of the moment and of this generation. They’re their own people, but it still taps into the nostalgic feelings and the hallmark tone of Grey’s Anatomy that we remember from those early days — for those of us old enough. I don’t know if you are or not …

Very much so.

The feeling that I got watching that [original] group of interns, I had a very similar feeling watching the premiere episode and seeing this new crop come together. I think the loyal fan base that Grey’s still has, there’s a lot for everyone in this new season. And then Alaska Daily, it really was for all of us a labor of love to celebrate journalists as heroes. That was important to us, and that was important to [creator Tom McCarthy]. I think that’s telling the story of the missing and murdered Indigineous women crisis, particularly as an example of why local journalism is super important was really the reason why we all wanted to do this show.

Shows about journalists and reporters have not had the greatest track record historically. What was it about this show that you think that can kind of maybe break that mold?

I think for me and for all of us at ABC, it was really Tom and Tom’s voice. He’s a filmmaker with a passion for this field and for celebrating journalists and their work. He was really inspired by Kyle Hopkins at the Anchorage Daily News and a series he did called “Lawless.” And I think that kind of work highlighting the importance of local journalism felt exciting. Tom in particular, I think in all his films, just touches on humanity in a way this is very accessible and very warm. There’s a warmth to his storytelling, even when it’s about [serious] issues. And he is so adept at telling human stories and making you care about people that it feels like his creative abilities on this, within this format, within this kind of workplace, for which he also shared a lot of passion, it feels like we can do right by that track record.

And, you know, we’ve got a great ensemble of characters, it still feels like as a hallmark for the classic ABC workplace drama. There are rivalries in the office or romances in the office. It’s got those elements, and I think it has Tom and Peter Elkoff, who is the co-showrunner, just really are writing characters that you want to be with.

Turning to the development side of your job, it seems both at ABC and elsewhere in the network world that year-round development is finally entrenched after a lot of years of lip service to the idea.

Yeah. This is something that myself and Karey [Burke], when she was head of ABC a few years ago, really talked a lot about, and I tried really hard to change the nomenclature from “year-round development” to definitive cycles. We have a first cycle that targets our fall launches, and a second cycle that targets our midseason launches. Those are the buckets that our development is strategically shaped around, looking for when the projects are ready, when the script is at the right phase — instead of rushing it because it’s the January pickup deadline — and really waiting for the right talent. I think The Company You Keep and Milo Ventimiglia is a perfect example of that. Milo was shooting This Is Us’ final season during regular pilot season. We would have never made a fall launch if we had considered that pilot In the regular, traditional pilot season. We did it later with a target for midseason, and now we have him on ABC the first year off of This Is Us. It’s a really fun show, I’m super excited about it, but that’s I think what it’s about — it’s about talent and timing.

What are the other advantages that it affords you, doing those two different tracks?

Midseason is very important to us. The January-February timeframe is really advantageous. We had a good time with Abbott last year, we’ve got a wide range of specials in the wintertime, which was used to build awareness and market our shows — New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, The Oscars, we had Live in Front of a Studio Audience last year, we have football. January also is a high usage time — people watch a lot of TV in the winter. Being really targeted in the second cycle, focusing on midseason, knowing that we can get those projects enough time to be great for when they can launch at midseason is really another big thing.

How do you handle the development process when you have multiple studios within Disney that are supplying shows for ABC, and them also developing for the other platforms the company has?

The ABC development team that I work with, it’s focused on ABC. I think there’s really a very collegial feeling across our platforms and studios, which might be why it feels a little like it’s one big team. Having been doing this for 17 years, it’s a really, really collaborative, collegial environment. We’ve all known each other a long time across platforms. Jordan Helman at Hulu put my crib together. We have a very friendly collaborative relationship at our company, and I think there’s a lot of opportunities that come with that.

When you see shows like Abbott Elementary and The Rookie getting so much of their audience from streaming, does that affect how you develop shows? Does the change in viewer habits factor into your decision making?

It’s a really interesting point. I mean, 80 percent of our ABC drama viewing happens after live same-day, and 65 percent of comedy viewing happens after. So we’re very, very aware that our audiences are watching lots of different places. I think what’s most important when we think of our brand and development, it’s really about being broadly entertaining, trying to hit the biggest audience possible with the most thematically consistent shows. Our comedy brand is about being “family feeling.” I think there’s a lot of associations with traditional family comedy, but when you look at what Abbott has proven out, it’s that we all make our families in different ways. And we can celebrate those relationships in lots of different environments. Because that is something I think we’ve been thinking a lot about. I don’t know if that’s exactly affected by what you’re saying in terms of delayed viewing, but I do think it kind of has broadened us out a little bit.

And then those case-driven dramas and procedurals will always be a hallmark of what ABC is. We have those really rich characters that you want to live with for 19 seasons. I got a little teary about The Good Doctor, because Freddie Highmore’s character, Shawn, we’ve been watching for many years, and then he got married and it does feel a little — I watched that wedding and I started crying like he was a member of my family. And I think it’s because you invite these characters into your home, and you’ve lived with them for lots of episodes and lots of years. And that’s, that’s what we want to continue doing.

I wanted to ask a little bit about kind of the state of broadcasting now, particularly since in the past week we’ve seen two CEOs leave in Charlie Collier at Fox going to Roku and Mark Pedowitz at The CW being moved out as that ownership change is imminent. Obviously it’s a very different business than it was even a few years ago, but how do you feel about kind of the state of things and then the long term viability of your business at this point?

I feel really good about it. I think those are both incredible executives. But I, I think it was when I was just referencing the environment within [Disney General Entertainment] across ABC, across Disney+, across Hulu. It’s just feels incredibly collegial and feels incredibly friendly and collaborative. And it does feel like we have the best team in the business. Dana [Walden]’s leadership is incredible, Craig Erwich is amazing. I work for two really incredible leaders. And I think that the opportunity we have with this broad content, the way we see Abbott’s numbers kick up, the way The Rookie grew 360 percent in delayed viewing [in adults 18-49]. The audience is still there for us. It feels like a very vibrant marketplace for strong, broad storytelling.

Interview edited and condensed.