Drew Goddard Drama Starring Kaitlin Olson a Go at ABC

ABC is moving forward with one of its six pilots — with more a possibility at a later date.

The Disney-owned network has handed out a series order to its Drew Goddard drama, which now has a title: High Potential. The drama starring Kaitlin Olson (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) is one of six pilots that ABC ordered this season, with decisions on the other five coming at a later date as broadcast networks continue to shift to a year-round development model.

Based on the French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel, High Potential revolves around a single mom (Olson) with an exceptional mind, whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Javicia Leslie (Batwoman), Deniz Akdeniz, Amirah J, Matthew Lamb and Judy Reyes round out the cast of the series from ABC Signature. Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian) wrote the pilot and exec produces alongside Sarah Esberg for Goddard Textiles, the production company that is based at Disney with an overall deal. Rob Thomas (Veronica Mars) serves as showrunner and executive produces alongside Dan Etheridge of Thomas’ Spondoolie Productions, with Pierre Laugier and Anthony Lancret of Itinéraire Productions, and Jean Nainchrik of Septembre Productions also attached as EPs. Alethea Jones directed the pilot. Olson also is credited as a producer.

This is ABC’s first new series order for the 2023-24 broadcast season. The network also is adding season seven of 911 to its roster after Fox dropped the series due to its expensive licensing fee. The procedural from exec producers Tim Minear and Ryan Murphy is produced by Disney-owned 20th Television.

ABC’s six remaining pilots — comedies Keeping It Together and Public Defenders as well as dramas The Good Lawyer (a spinoff of The Good Doctor), The Hurt Unit and Judgement — are all still in contention as ABC, like other broadcast networks, continues to pivot to a year-round development model. The Writers Guild of America’s strike against the studios and streamers is also likely playing a role. The longer the labor unrest continues, the more likely it is that broadcast scripted series will be delayed. That would create fewer needs for networks including ABC, which have already stockpiled unscripted series that can be produced during the strike.

High Potential is but one of many announcements from ABC as the network prepares to present its new and returning fare to Madison Avenue ad buyers Tuesday in New York. Other news included renewals for scripted series The Conners and Not Dead Yet and unscripted fare America’s Funniest Home Videos, American Idol, The Bachelor, Bachelor in Paradise, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Celebrity Jeopardy and Shark Tank.