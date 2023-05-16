ABC Unveils Strike-Proof Fall 2023 Schedule

ABC is leaning all the way into its unscripted roster with a fall schedule that, amid uncertainty about production during the writers strike, features no new scripted shows.

The schedule is the most strike-proof of the three announced by broadcast networks during the upfronts. CBS presented a mostly business-as-usual lineup, and NBC showed a slate with a mix of unscripted shows and already filmed scripted series, but also still some shows that can’t move ahead until the strike ends. (Fox, as it did last year, is holding off on announcing a fall lineup.)

With a fairly deep bench of unscripted competitions and game shows, ABC opted to go for original programming that it knows will air for 18 of its 22 primetime hours a week. The only exceptions are a one-hour block of Abbott Elementary reruns on Wednesday nights and a Wonderful World of Disney movie night on Sundays.

The return to the network of Dancing With the Stars, which was exclusive to Disney+ last fall, will kick off the week, leading into The Golden Bachelor — a spinoff of the franchise that will feature a bachelor and group of women who are looking for second chances at love in their retirement years.

The younger Bachelor set will also be represented with Bachelor in Paradise on Tuesdays, which pairs with Celebrity Jeopardy! Press Your Luck will move from summer to fall and be part of an all-game show Thursday lineup with Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and The $100,000 Pyramid. Shark Tank (Friday) and America’s Funniest Home Videos (Sunday) will hold down their usual spots, and ABC News’ hidden-camera show What Would You Do? will return after a three-year absence.

ABC will also broadcast six Monday Night Football games — three simulcasts with ESPN and three exclusive matchups as part of doubleheader nights — during the NFL season and has its usual Saturday college football showcase as well.

Should the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, representing studios and streamers, come to an agreement in time to get scripted production going for sometime in the fourth quarter, ABC could adjust its schedule some. But it’s more likely that the network will load up its scripted slate, including Grey’s Anatomy, Abbott Elementary, The Conners and new addition 911 (which previously was on Fox), for midseason.

ABC’s fall schedule is below. All times are ET/PT unless noted, and new shows are in italics.

Monday

8 p.m.: Dancing With the Stars

10 p.m.: The Golden Bachelor

Tuesday

8 p.m.: Celebrity Jeopardy!

9 p.m.: Bachelor in Paradise

Wednesday

8 p.m.: Judge Steve Harvey

9 p.m.: Abbott Elementary repeats

10 p.m.: What Would You Do?

Thursday

8 p.m.: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

9 p.m.: Press Your Luck

10 p.m.: The $100,000 Pyramid

Friday

8 p.m.: Shark Tank

9 p.m.: 20/20

Saturday

7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT: Saturday Night College Football

Sunday

7 p.m.: America’s Funniest Home Videos

8 p.m.: The Wonderful World of Disney