Comic Jo Koy to Star in ABC Comedy Project From Melvin Mar

Stand-up comic Jo Koy is set to star in an ABC comedy project under development.

The American-Filipino comic will topline Josep, which is described as “a single-cam comedy following Josep (Jo Koy), a hard-working nurse trying to navigate dating, fatherhood, and the hilarious complications caused by his strong-willed Filipino mother moving in with him.”

The project is from 20th Television with showrunner Steve Joe (Young Sheldon) and executive producers Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat), Michael Golamco (Grimm), Jake Kasdan (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) and Melvin Mar (Fresh Off the Boat).

Koy recently published his autobiography Mixed Plate: Chronicles of an All-American Combo and in 2018 was awarded the Stand-Up Comedian Of The Year award at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal. He’s also had four comedy specials for Netflix and Comedy Central, including 2019’s Comin’ In Hot. The comic also has a weekly podcast,The Koy Pond with Jo Koy.

The producing team of Kasdan and Mar previously have generated not only Fresh Off the Boat, which has clocked more than 100 episodes, but also ABC’s Speechless and Bless This Mess.