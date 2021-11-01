‘Bachelor,’ ‘Black-ish’ Final Season Book January Debuts on ABC

ABC has set premiere dates for most of its midseason slate, including the return of The Bachelor and the final season of Black-ish.

First-year shows Abbott Elementary and Promised Land, limited series Women of the Movement and game show The Chase will also debut at midseason — with Abbott Elementary getting an early start with a series premiere on Dec. 7 before moving to its regular spot on Jan. 4.

Quinta Brunson (A Black Lady Sketch Show) created and stars in Abbott Elementary, which focuses on a group of teachers at a school in Philadelphia. The December premiere is designed to give the show some time for viewers to sample it on Hulu over the holidays.

In January, the show will pair with Black-ish on Tuesday nights leading into Queens at 10 p.m. The 8 p.m. Tuesday spot remains open at the moment; ABC plans to announce programming for that slot soon.

The Bachelor will return to its usual Monday spot on Jan. 3. Former Bachelor Jesse Palmer will host the show’s 26th season, with a lead chosen from among the pool of Michelle Young’s suitors on the current season of The Bachelorette.

Promised Land, a drama about two Latinx families vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley, will follow The Bachelor on Mondays starting Jan. 24. The Good Doctor will return to finish its season in the spring.

The Chase will temporarily replace A Million Little Things at 10 p.m. Wednesdays, with the drama returning later in the season. Women of the Movement, starring Adrienne Warren as civil rights activist Mamie Till Mobley, will air in two-hour blocks at 8 p.m. for three weeks starting Jan. 6, spelling Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy.

Still awaiting dates are American Idol, which typically begins its season in Feburary, and comedy Maggie, starring Rebecca Rittenhouse as a young woman who is a psychic.

ABC’s midseason premiere dates are below. All times are ET/PT.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

9:30 p.m.: Abbott Elementary

Monday, Jan. 3

8 p.m.: The Bachelor

Tuesday, Jan. 4

9 p.m.: Abbott Elementary (regular time period)

9:30 p.m.: Black-ish

Wednesday, Jan. 5

10 p.m.: The Chase

Thursday, Jan. 6

8 p.m.: Women of the Movement

Monday, Jan. 24

10 p.m.: Promised Land