Milo Ventimiglia and Gina Rodriguez ABC Shows Get Premiere Dates

Milo Ventimiglia stars in 'The Company You Keep' for ABC as his follow-up to NBC's 'This Is Us.'

ABC has solidified its midseason schedule.

The Disney-backed broadcast network on Monday announced its midseason schedule, which includes premiere dates for the Milo Ventimiglia-led drama The Company You Keep and Gina Rodriguez comedy Not Dead Yet. The network will also launch a new Tuesday block featuring The Rookie and its Feds spinoff starting Jan. 3 with a crossover between both shows from creator Alexi Hawley. The Ramon Rodriguez procedural Will Trent will launch out of The Rookie pairing at 10 p.m.

New episodes of Quinta Brunson’s Emmy darling Abbott Elementary are back Jan. 4. The Mayim Bialik-hosted Celebrity Jeopardy will debut Jan. 5, with the Zach Shallcross-led season of The Bachelor back Jan. 23.

Rodriguez’s Not Dead Yet is due Feb. 8, backed by the final season of A Million Little Things. Ventimiglia’s The Company You Keep, which the This Is Us favorite also exec produces, launches Feb. 19, when it will be paired with America’s Funniest Home Videos and American Idol on Sundays.

The winter premiere of Grey’s Anatomy is set for Feb. 23 alongside the return of Hilary Swank newspaper drama Alaska Daily.

Here’s ABC’s full midseason lineup, including a few previously announced dates:

Thursday, Dec. 15

8-10 p.m. Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration

10-11 p.m. The Parent Test

Tuesday, Jan. 3

8-9 p.m. The Rookie

9-10 p.m. The Rookie: Feds

10-11 p.m. Will Trent

Wednesday, Jan. 4

9-9:31 p.m. Abbott Elementary

9:31-10 p.m. Home Economics

10-11 p.m. Big Sky: Deadly Trails

Thursday, Jan. 5

8-9 p.m. Celebrity Jeopardy!

9-10 p.m. The Parent Test (regular time period premiere)

10-11 p.m. The Chase (new night and time)

Friday, Jan. 6

8-9:01 p.m. Shark Tank

Wednesday, Jan. 11

8-8:30 p.m. The Conners

8:30-9 p.m. The Goldbergs

Monday, Jan. 23

8-10:01 p.m. The Bachelor (season premiere – previously announced)

10:01-11 p.m. The Good Doctor

Wednesday, Feb. 8

8:30-9 p.m. Not Dead Yet (early series premiere)

9:31-10 p.m. Not Dead Yet (regular time period premiere – new episode)

10-11 p.m. A Million Little Things

Sunday, Feb. 19

7-8 p.m. America’s Funniest Home Videos

8-10 p.m. American Idol

10-11 p.m. The Company You Keep

Thursday, Feb. 23

8-9 p.m. Station 19

9-10:01 p.m. Grey’s Anatomy

10:01-11 p.m. Alaska Daily