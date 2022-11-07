Milo Ventimiglia and Gina Rodriguez ABC Shows Get Premiere Dates

- Share this article on Facebook
ABC has solidified its midseason schedule.
The Disney-backed broadcast network on Monday announced its midseason schedule, which includes premiere dates for the Milo Ventimiglia-led drama The Company You Keep and Gina Rodriguez comedy Not Dead Yet. The network will also launch a new Tuesday block featuring The Rookie and its Feds spinoff starting Jan. 3 with a crossover between both shows from creator Alexi Hawley. The Ramon Rodriguez procedural Will Trent will launch out of The Rookie pairing at 10 p.m.
New episodes of Quinta Brunson’s Emmy darling Abbott Elementary are back Jan. 4. The Mayim Bialik-hosted Celebrity Jeopardy will debut Jan. 5, with the Zach Shallcross-led season of The Bachelor back Jan. 23.
Rodriguez’s Not Dead Yet is due Feb. 8, backed by the final season of A Million Little Things. Ventimiglia’s The Company You Keep, which the This Is Us favorite also exec produces, launches Feb. 19, when it will be paired with America’s Funniest Home Videos and American Idol on Sundays.
The winter premiere of Grey’s Anatomy is set for Feb. 23 alongside the return of Hilary Swank newspaper drama Alaska Daily.
Here’s ABC’s full midseason lineup, including a few previously announced dates:
Thursday, Dec. 15
8-10 p.m. Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration
10-11 p.m. The Parent Test
Tuesday, Jan. 3
8-9 p.m. The Rookie
9-10 p.m. The Rookie: Feds
10-11 p.m. Will Trent
Wednesday, Jan. 4
9-9:31 p.m. Abbott Elementary
9:31-10 p.m. Home Economics
10-11 p.m. Big Sky: Deadly Trails
Thursday, Jan. 5
8-9 p.m. Celebrity Jeopardy!
9-10 p.m. The Parent Test (regular time period premiere)
10-11 p.m. The Chase (new night and time)
Friday, Jan. 6
8-9:01 p.m. Shark Tank
Wednesday, Jan. 11
8-8:30 p.m. The Conners
8:30-9 p.m. The Goldbergs
Monday, Jan. 23
8-10:01 p.m. The Bachelor (season premiere – previously announced)
10:01-11 p.m. The Good Doctor
Wednesday, Feb. 8
8:30-9 p.m. Not Dead Yet (early series premiere)
9:31-10 p.m. Not Dead Yet (regular time period premiere – new episode)
10-11 p.m. A Million Little Things
Sunday, Feb. 19
7-8 p.m. America’s Funniest Home Videos
8-10 p.m. American Idol
10-11 p.m. The Company You Keep
Thursday, Feb. 23
8-9 p.m. Station 19
9-10:01 p.m. Grey’s Anatomy
10:01-11 p.m. Alaska Daily
