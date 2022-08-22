Skip to main content

Milo Ventimiglia Drama ‘The Company You Keep’ Nabs ABC Pickup

The series comes from 20th Television and 'A Million Little Things' alum Julia Cohen.

Milo Ventimiglia The Company You Keep
Milo Ventimiglia in 'The Company You Keep' Eric McCandless/ABC

ABC is adding to its 2022-23 series roster.

The broadcast network has picked up The Company You Keep, a drama starring This Is Us favorite Milo Ventimiglia, for its midseason schedule. The show is the second ABC has added over the summer, following crime series Will Trent.

Based on a Korean series called My Fellow Citizens, The Company You Keep comes from This Is Us producer 20th Television and writer/co-showrunner Julia Cohen (A Million Little Things, Riverdale). Ventimiglia plays Charlie, a con man who shares a night of passion that leads to love with CIA officer Emma (Catherine Haena Kim, Good Trouble), who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. Per the show’s description, “Charlie ramps up the ‘family business’ so he can get out for good, while Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in-hand — forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences.”

The cast also includes William Fichtner, Tim Chiou, Freda Foh Shen, James Saito, Sarah Wayne Callies, Felisha Terrell and Polly Draper.

Cohen executive produces alongside co-showrunner Phil Klemmer; Ventimiglia and Russ Cundiff via their DiVide Pictures; Jon M. Chu and Caitlin Foito of Electric Somewhere; Todd Harthan; and Lindsay Goffman. DiVide’s Deanna Harris is a producer. Ben Younger directed and exec produced the pilot.

The pickup for The Company You Keep brings ABC’s tally of new scripted series for 2022-23 to six. In addition to Will Trent, the Disney-owned network also has fall dramas Alaska Daily and The Rookie: Feds and midseason drama Avalon and comedy Not Dead Yet. Keep track of all the network shows for 2022-23 with THR’s broadcast scorecard.

Ventimiglia is repped by Management 360, Verve and McKuin Frankel. DiVide is also with Verve and McKuin Frankel.

