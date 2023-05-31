ABC News Taps Brooke Brower as Executive Producer of ‘This Week’

ABC News has found a new leader for its Sunday public affairs show This Week with George Stephanopoulos.

The network has hired Brooke Brower to serve as executive producer of the program, reporting to ABC News president Kim Godwin, who announced the hire in a memo Wednesday morning.

In addition, Godwin announced that Kendall Heath has been promoted to executive producer of politics. Heath had been serving as the interim EP of This Week since December following the sudden death of its top producer Dax Tejera at age 37.

Brower was most recently with CNN, where he was the managing editor for CNN Politics. Before joining CNN in 2016 he spent more than a decade at MSNBC, serving as the EP of its Meet the Press spinoff MTP Daily, and The Daily Rundown.

An ABC News veteran, Heath began her career with the network at Good Morning America, eventually rising to senior producer of This Week before taking over on an interim basis last year.

Good morning, ABC News –

I am pleased to share that Brooke Brower has been named the executive producer of “This Week with George Stephanopoulos,” and Kendall Heath has been promoted to executive producer of politics. Brooke will lead all aspects of “This Week” reporting into me, and Kendall will work closely with our programs and platforms on creative and compelling political storytelling and series, reporting into Stacia Deshishku and working very closely with political director Rick Klein.

Brooke Brower has more than two decades of experience as a journalist and newsroom leader. Most recently, Brooke led a team of digital writers and editors as the managing editor for CNN Politics, working hand in hand with correspondents and showrunners covering Washington, campaigns and elections.

Prior to joining CNN in 2016, he spent more than a decade at MSNBC, where he was the executive producer of two shows, “The Daily Rundown” and “MTP Daily,” the latter of which he launched as a brand extension of NBC News’ “Meet the Press.” Brooke also began his career covering politics as a member of the ABC News political unit.

Kendall Heath is an Emmy® Award-winning producer with nearly 20 years of experience covering breaking news and politics. She first joined ABC News as a segment producer for “Good Morning America,” then moved over to “This Week” as the editorial producer booking guests for the show. Kendall was later promoted to senior producer while contributing to network political specials and election programming, covering every election since 2004.

Kendall has served as the interim executive producer of “This Week” since December 2022, following the tragic and sudden loss of our colleague and friend, Dax Tejera. I want to thank her for leading the team through an incredibly difficult time and stepping in to continue producing the best Sunday political affairs program for our viewers every week.

As the 2024 election season gets underway, I look forward to Brooke and Kendall working closely with the talented teams at “This Week” and all our great reporters and producers in the Washington bureau, led by Jonathan Greenberger, and the political unit under the leadership of Rick Klein and Averi Harper, to bring straightforward political journalism to our viewers at a time when it’s needed more than ever.

Please join me in welcoming Brooke and congratulating both Brooke and Kendall on their new roles.

Kim