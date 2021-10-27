ABC News Plans Climate Change Coverage Push (Exclusive)

ABC News is making a significant investment in its coverage of climate change, tied to the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, which begins Oct. 31 in Glasgow, Scotland.

The network is planning a monthlong series, Climate Crisis: Saving Tomorrow, which will kick off with coverage of the conference, and continue throughout November, spanning all 7 continents. The series will examine the causes and risks of climate change, and what steps would need to be taken to limit further damage.

In addition, ABC News is creating a new unit focused on climate change, led by chief meteorologist Ginger Zee, joined by coordinating producer Tracy Wholf and producer Stephanie Ebbs.

ABC World News anchor David Muir will lead the network’s coverage of the climate conference, joined by chief White House correspondent Cecilia Vega and foreign correspondent Maggie Rulli. President Biden and former president Obama are slates to attend. Muir will also report from Madagascar, the island nation that the World Food Program could be the first place to see a climate change-induced famine. ABC says Muir will be the first American journalist to access southern Madagascar through the World Food Program.

“What we witnessed is truly catastrophic. You can see the desperation in the faces of the children,” Muir tells The Hollywood Reporter. “Madagascar is facing the first famine driven entirely by climate change. There is no war, no terror, no political conflict driving this. More than a million people are already facing acute hunger. The world needs to see this.”

And Muir’s reporting from Madagascar is just the beginning of the push. Throughout the month, Zee will report from the Maldives, Iceland, and Pennsylvania, with Rulli in the Faroe Islands, GMA3 and 20/20‘s Amy Robach reporting from Antarctica, Nightline‘s Byron Pitts in South Carolina, his colleague Juju Chang in Guatamala, World News Tonight Weekend‘s Linsey Davis in Alaska, This Week‘s Martha Raddatz in Hawaii, national correspondent Matt Gutman in the Amazon rain forest, foreign correspondent James Longman in India, Alex Perez in Chicago, Rob Marciano in Louisiana, Kayna Whitworth in California, Britt Clennett in Australia, Patrick Revell in Russia, and Becky Worley in New Jersey.

Coverage from all 7 continents will appear on all of ABC’s programs and platforms, including a half-hour special slated for each Friday on the news division’s streaming service, ABC News Live, anchored by Kyra Phillips. There will also be exclusive digital video series, blog posts, photo galleries, and other digital content, including from the statistics-heavy FiveThirtyEight. ABC News Audio will also provide coverage.

“ABC News is committed to in-depth reporting on the climate change crisis and its effect on the people and communities around us,” said Kim Godwin, president of ABC News, in a statement. “Our global coverage across each and every continent, reporting on the stark reality of the earth’s dire condition and seeking the answers on how to create change now, reflects our dedication to shedding light on one of the most pressing issues of our time.