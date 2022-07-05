ABC News Taps Janai Norman as ‘Good Morning America’ Weekend Anchor

ABC News has found the next co-anchor for the weekend edition of Good Morning America.

On Tuesday, ABC News president Kim Godwin told staff that Janai Norman will join the program effective immediately, working alongside anchors Whit Johnson and Eva Pilgrim.

“Janai is a versatile and talented journalist, whether she is anchoring at the desk, conducting a one-on-one interview with a newsmaker of the day or reporting in the field on breaking news,” Godwin wrote in her memo to staff. “She puts her heart into her work and makes it a priority to cover the most important underreported issues of our time, including the maternal mortality crisis facing Black women and the stigma of mental health.”

Norman effectively succeeds Dan Harris, who left the program last summer to focus on his meditation company.

She has worked as a correspondent and anchor at ABC News, covering stories like the Brooklyn subway shooting earlier this year, and the protests following the killing of George Floyd. As a host and anchor, she led Pop News on the weekend, and was the overnight anchor for World News Now and America This Morning. She originally worked at ABC News as an intern in 2011.