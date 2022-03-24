ABC News Plans Primetime Special Tied to COVID Anniversary (Exclusive)

Robin Roberts is seen on set of "Good Morning America" on March 25, 2021 in New York City.

ABC News is planning a primetime special tied to the two-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The special, 24 Months That Changed the World, will air on ABC as a special edition of 20/20 on Wednesday March 30 at 10 PM. It will stream on Hulu the following day.

Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts will lead the program, with contributions from ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton, senior national affairs correspondent Deborah Roberts, contributor Chris Connelly, and chief business, technology and economics correspondent Rebecca Jarvis.

Among the topics to be discussed during the special are stories of some of the disease’s victims, how the disease changed healthcare through the quick development of vaccines and the rise of telehealth, the so-called “Great Resignation” as workers changed jobs, as well as “how the pandemic intensified a mental health crisis among young people and stories of resilience and hope,” per ABC.

While the special will focus on how the pandemic changed the world, it changed how news anchors did their jobs as well. One year into it Roberts and other anchors spoke to THR about how they covered the story while trying to keep themselves and their families and colleagues safe.