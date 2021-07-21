ABC News Sets ‘Superstar’ Primetime Series (Exclusive)

ABC News is expanding its primetime 20/20 newsmagazine with a new series, Superstar, which will begin airing on ABC Aug. 11.

Each episode of Superstar will profile a different celebrity “who shaped American culture,” according to the network.

The first episode will profile Whitney Houston, and will include never-before-seen private videos of the singer, who died in 2012. The special will also include archival interviews of Houston and Bobby Brown, and new interviews with Brandy, Chaka Khan, BeBe Winans and Darlene Love. It will air on ABC Aug. 11 at 10 PM, and will stream on Hulu the next day.

Future episodes will focus on celebrities like Kobe Bryant, Robin Williams, and others.

“We decided to focus on icons who have tremendously impacted our culture,” says David Sloan, senior ep of network primetime content. “They have complex backstories with many layers and perspectives to explore. In this series, we aim to update the current public narrative surrounding each of these celebrities – the light refracts differently through these stories now that years have passed since we lost them.”

The series marks the continued expansion of 20/20, which is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach and uses a documentary style format to tackle true crime stories and investigations. Superstar is the second sub-brand to launch out of 20/20, with Truth & Lies having debuted in 2017 and covering stories like Charles Manson and Watergate.

“20/20 is known for its true-crime programming, investigative reports and exclusive interviews,” Sloan added. “I’m delighted audiences are responding to our reporting both on broadcast and streaming. 20/20 producers are some of the best in the business and it’s fulfilling to watch them spread their wings with new projects, like Superstar.”