ABC’s ‘Women of the Movement’ Gets Companion Doc Series

ABC’s limited series Women of the Movement, about the life of civil rights activist Mamie Till-Mobley, is getting a nonfiction companion.

ABC News and the show’s producers — who include Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, Will Smith and Kapital Entertainment’s Aaron Kaplan — are behind a docuseries titled Let the World See that will delve into the events that Women of the Movement dramatizes. It will follow Women of the Movement at 10 p.m. Thursdays starting Jan. 6.

Let the World See will trace Till-Mobley’s fight to have the body of her murdered son, Emmitt Till, taken from Mississippi to their hometown of Chicago and how her decision to have an open casket funeral proved to be a pivotal point in the civil rights movement. It will also examine how the Till family has continued Till-Mobley’s work in the present day.

The series will feature interviews with Emmitt Till’s cousins the Rev. Wheeler Parker — who was a witness to Till’s abduction — Ollie Gordon and Amos Smith; Till-Mobley’s cousin Thelma Wright; the Rev. Jesse Jackson; FBI agent Lent Rice, who was part of a team that began a new investigation of Till’s murder 50 years after the fact; journalist Dan Wakefield, who covered the murder trial; and Betty Pearson, who was in the courtroom for the trial. Historians and authors Angie Thomas, Christopher Benson, John Edgar Wideman and Michael Eric Dyson will also be featured.

ABC News Studios is producing Let the World See along with Roc Nation, Westbrook Studios, Kapital Entertainment and Cobble Hill Films. Cobble Hill’s Jeanmarie Condon and ABC News Studios’ Fatima Curry are directing and executive produce with Carter, Tyran Smith and Jay Brown for Roc Nation; Smith for Westbrook Studios; James Lassiter; and Kaplan for Kapital Entertainment. Roc Nation, Westbrook and Kapital are also behind Women of the Movement.