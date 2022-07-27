Norman Lear 100th Birthday Special Set at ABC

On his 100th birthday, ABC is giving Norman Lear a present.

The network will celebrate Lear’s life and career with a two-hour special in September. Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter will feature celebrity guests and musical performances paying homage to the legendary TV producer. Done + Dusted will produce the special.

“Norman’s illustrious career is revered by so many, and we are honored to be celebrating his legacy with this special night of entertainment,” said Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich in a statement. “We have been lucky to work with Norman on a number of projects over the years, and it’s only fitting that his centennial birthday be marked by the biggest names in Hollywood raising a glass to toast, and perhaps gently roast, the television icon.”

Lear and ABC have collaborated on the network’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience specials in 2019 and 2021, which re-created classic episodes of his shows All in the Family, The Jeffersons and Good Times, among others. Lear’s Embassy Television also produced Who’s the Boss?, which ran for eight seasons on the network from 1984-92.

“I’ve always believed music and laughter have added time to my life. I’ve seen a lot throughout my 100 years, but I would’ve never imagined America having a front-row seat to my birthday celebration,” Lear said in a statement. “Thank you, ABC. Thank you, Done & Dusted. Even this, I get to experience.”