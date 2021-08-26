‘Queens’ Drops Extended Trailer for Musical Drama Starring Eve and Brandy

ABC's "Queens" was one of only a handful of new scripted shows picked up Friday as the broadcast networks may finally be shifting to a year-round development model.

ABC dropped a full-length trailer for its upcoming musical drama series Queens, starring Eve, Brandy, Nadine Velazquez, and Naturi Naughton as members of the former ‘90s girl group the Nasty Bitches.

Queens tells the story of four former bandmates who decide to reunite in their 40s after a major, public breakup on stage 20 years prior. “The dumbest thing we ever did was throw away friendships that most people never have. Let’s get this group back together,” Naomi (Brandy) aka Xplicit Lyrics tells the other three members.

But stepping back into the spotlight is not going to be easy as each member is tackling problems in their personal lives. The trailer shows Brianna (Eve) aka Professor Sex trying to raise five children while dealing with marriage struggles.

“Don’t let the fame define you because when it’s all gone you won’t know who you are,” Jill (Naughton) aka Da Thrill warns. The clip also includes scenes of the ladies performing, looking caught off guard on the red carpet, and Valeria (Velazquez) aka Butter Pecan having an outburst in a car.

The hip-hop series was ordered to series in May. Zahir McGhee (Scandal) wrote the script for the show and serves as executive producer.

Queens will premiere on ABC on Oct. 19. Watch the trailer below.