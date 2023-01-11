‘Abbott Elementary’ Scores Early Season 3 Renewal at ABC

Class will remain in session at Abbott Elementary for another year.

ABC has picked up a third season of its breakout comedy series, which is coming off a Golden Globe win for best comedy series and acting awards for Quinta Brunson (who also created the show) and Tyler James Williams. The show also won three Emmys in 2022, for Brunson’s writing, supporting actress Sheryl Lee Ralph and casting for a comedy.

“This renewal is a richly deserved feather in the cap of Quinta Brunson, [executive producers] Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Randall Einhorn, as well as the rest of the cast and crew of Abbott Elementary,” said Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group, which produces Abbott with Disney’s 20th Television. “Each week, this talented group of artists celebrates true unsung heroes — public school teachers. And for some extra icing on the renewal cake, our favorite group of teachers was honored this morning with two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations and last night with three Golden Globe Awards. Abbott Elementary is the gift that keeps on giving, and I look forward to many more magnificent episodes of this brilliant, authentic, and just plain funny series.”

Abbott Elementary is the first series pickup for 2023-24 at ABC — and no surprise given its combination of awards and critical acclaim and success with viewers. The network says the series is averaging 9.1 million viewers and a 3.58 rating in the key ad demographic of adults 18-49 across platforms over the long-haul ratings window of 35 days. That’s 13 percent higher than last season in total viewers and a 31 percent jump in the 18-49 demo. The 35-day, multi-platform figures more than double the show’s seven-day linear audience (3.88 million), while the adults 18-49 rating more than quadruples from a 0.8.

Along with Brunson, Williams, and Ralph, the Abbott Elementary cast features Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti and Wiliam Stanford Davis. Brunson, Halpern, Schumacker and Einhorn executive produce.