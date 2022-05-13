‘Bachelor,’ ‘American Idol’ Among ABC Unscripted Renewals

ABC is solidifying its unscripted lineup for 2022-23.

The network has renewed five veteran series for next season: America’s Funniest Home Videos, American Idol, The Bachelor, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and Shark Tank. They join Bachelor in Paradise and Judge Steve Harvey, which earned renewals in April, on ABC’s reality and game show slate.

Supermarket Sweep, hosted by Leslie Jones, remains in limbo. ABC will make decisions on The Bachelorette, which debuts in July, and its summer game shows later in the year. Long-time network staple Dancing With the Stars, meanwhile, is moving to Disney+ in the fall.

America’s Funniest Home Videos is ABC’s longest-running entertainment series and will enter its 33rd season in the fall. Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, it continues to be a reliable draw among viewers (including a high concentration of families) on Sunday nights.

The Bachelor, which is renewed for its 27th season, and Shark Tank (picked up for a 14th season), also have deep roots at ABC. American Idol is set for its sixth season on ABC and 21st overall (the first 15 aired on Fox). Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is the newest of the bunch, going into its third season in 2022-23.

Per usual with Idol, host Ryan Seacrest and judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are not yet signed for next season, sources say. That’s been the case for most of the time the show has been at ABC, and each year so far they have re-upped in time for the show’s production cycle to stay on track.

