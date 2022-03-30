‘The Rookie’ and ‘The Good Doctor’ Renewed at ABC

Nathan Fillion in 'The Rookie'; Freddie Highmore in 'The Good Doctor'

ABC has set a couple more pieces of its 2022-23 slate, renewing veteran dramas The Rookie and The Good Doctor for next season.

Both series rank among ABC’s most watched shows this season. The Good Doctor will enter its sixth season in 2022-23, while The Rookie will begin its fifth at the network. ABC is also developing a spinoff of The Rookie starring Niecy Nash.

ABC has now picked up five of its scripted series for next season, with The Rookie and The Good Doctor joining Grey’s Anatomy and its spinoff, Station 19, and breakout comedy Abbott Elementary.

Created by David Shore and based on a Korean series, The Good Doctor stars Freddie Highmore, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, Christina Chang, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee, Paige Spara, Noah Galvin and Bria Samone Henderson.

Sony Pictures TV and ABC Signature produce The Good Doctor, which averages 10.4 million viewers and 2.1 rating among adults 18-49 over five weeks of cross-platform viewing. Shore executive produces with Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, David Kim, Sebastian Lee, Liz Friedman and Mike Listo.

The Rookie comes from lead studio Entertainment One, with ABC Signature co-producing. Nathan Fillion heads the cast, which also features Mekia Cox, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Melissa O’Neil, Eric Winter, Jenna Dewan and Shawn Ashmore. The series draws 9.4 million viewers and a 1.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic over five weeks of multi-platform viewing.

Alexi Hawley created the series and executive produces with Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross and Terence Paul Winter.

