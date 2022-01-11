‘Station 19’ Nabs Early Season 6 Renewal at ABC

ABC is keeping Station 19 open for another season.

The network has renewed the first responder drama, a spinoff of Grey’s Anatomy, for a sixth season in 2022-23. The pickup, announced during ABC’s time at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, comes a day after the network renewed Grey’s Anatomy and secured star and producer Ellen Pompeo’s services for a 19th season.

Krista Vernoff will continue as showrunner for both series.

“It’s a privilege to tell stories of our heroic first responders, who on our show and in real life put their lives on the line every day to keep us all safe,” said Vernoff. “I’m so grateful to Disney and ABC for the early pickup for season six of Station 19! It’s a tribute to the incredible work of our talented cast, crew, writers and creative team, as well as the dedication of our loyal fans who tune in every week.”

Said Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich, “The riveting storytelling and passionate fan base that Station 19 continues to cultivate is a testament to the unrelenting dedication of Krista Vernoff and the incredibly talented cast and crew. Coupled with yesterday’s renewal of Grey’s Anatomy, the return of Station 19 ensures more crossover opportunities and a thrilling night of appointment television.”

So far this season, Station 19 is averaging 6.27 million viewers and a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 after a week of delayed viewing. An additional 28 days of multi-platform catchup more than doubles the show’s 18-49 rating to 2.17.

Jaina Lee Ortiz heads the cast as the lieutenant in a Seattle firehouse. Jason George, Boris Kodjoe, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Jay Hayden, Danielle Savre, Stefania Spampinato and Carlos Ruiz also star.

Vernoff executive produces the ABC Signature series, created by Stacy McKee, with Shondaland’s Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers.